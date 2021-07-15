County schools using summer learning activities

The Surry County School system is utilizing the summer months to help fill learning gaps created by the uncertain schedules resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic during the past school year. As part of that effort, the district welcomed more than1,600 students back to school as the three-week Summer Blast program launched across the county, nearly doubling virtual enrollment numbers from last year.
Summer Blast featured full-day, in-person elementary, middle, and high school classroom instruction. The curricular content was focused on mathematics, literacy, and science, as well as interactive STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) and other enrichment activities. On each day, students were placed in small instructional groups based on individual student needs and activity level. Daily transportation, breakfast, and lunch were provided to students.
On June 25, Meadowview Magnet Middle and White Plains Elementary welcomed officials from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. Deputy State Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor, Regional Leader Dr. Frances Harris-Burke, Deputy Director of Learning Recovery Lynne Barbour, Early Literacy Specialist Mary Derfel, and Piedmont Triad Regional Education Facilitator Laura Papsun were in attendance. Officials were able to witness firsthand the work that students and staff were doing in their classrooms.
“The comprehensive summer learning plan was one thing but seeing the hard work that Surry County Schools staff is doing to implement the options was so complimentary and impressive,” said Harris-Burke said. “We loved the focus on STEM and the integration of the academic skills to ensure that the students are having hands-on experiences, enjoying their time learning, and working collaboratively with their peers. The best part of the day was to see the effort that students and teachers were putting into their teaching and learning experiences. The student laughter was so awesome to hear because they loved what they were doing.”
In addition to Summer Blast, in-person Ignite camps have been reintroduced to the summer programming schedule, with 176 students enrolled in 12 camps. Ignite camps are themed camps for students, covering interests such as gaming, reading, crafting, and other STEM-related activities. These camps provide campers with fun, interactive experiences that can supplement classroom instruction, while also allowing them to take the lead on what subjects they want to learn more about.
The district is expanding focus on leadership opportunities and social-emotional support this summer as students prepare to transition back into their school environments this fall. Additionally, the use of the leadership framework serves as an example of the district’s commitment to cultivating a culture of leadership to equip all individuals with the skills necessary to live, learn, and lead as productive citizens. School leaders are hoping to use this time as a launch pad to further support students after a challenging year.
“The past year has been especially challenging for students to keep on track with academic milestones,” said Assistant Superintendent Dr. DeAnne Danley. “Summer learning programs, like Summer Blast or Ignite camps, are proven to maintain and advance students’ academic and social/emotional growth, keep children safe and healthy during the summer, and send young people back to school in the fall ready to learn. By coming together as a district, dedicated to the future leadership of our students, we can ensure that all children receive the opportunity to keep learning and growing all summer and all year long.”
Surry County Schools’ first session of summer school started on June 2 and concluded on July 1. Ignite Camps will continue throughout the month of July.