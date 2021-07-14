Summertime STEAM fun

Candice Haynes, Jones Intermediate School teacher, works on the Blue Bear Bus over the summer to engage students with STEAM. Participants Tommy and Amelia create their own parachute and work to determine the best design for a safe landing. (Submitted photo)
All ages come together for group fitness and new community connections are created. Family Fitness is led by Becky Parries an employee of Mount Airy City Schools. (Submitted photo)
Family Fitness engages the whole family. Mary Hauser races her children Graham and Kathryn before challenging them to Connect Four and other games provided at the sessions. (Submitted photo)
Mount Airy City Schools has been awarded $300,000 to provide students with STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics) activities throughout the summer months.
While COVID-19 altered the education system for a year, Mount Airy City Schools adjusted, with officials looking for ways to provide education and experiences for its students and its community.
When the 21st Century Community Learning Center Summer Mini-Grants became available, Director of Innovative Programming Penny Willard jumped at the opportunity. She knew what students in the district had experienced over the past year and their need for high-engagement STEAM activities. Her proposal was accepted and funded for $207,000 more than her requested budget.
“Educators know the importance of providing additional learning opportunities to provide a balance of interventions and enrichment as a means to support the closing of achievement gaps,” the school system said in announcing the grant. “Regardless of students’ ages or abilities, Mount Airy City Schools educators work within the Leader in Me framework… Summer learning allows the district to ensure all learners graduate college and career ready for the world beyond K-12 education.”
This is far from the first grant the city school system has received from the 21st Century grant program. Since 2021, the district has received $1.2 million, allowing the school system to provide free kindergarten through eighth grade after-school programming as well as free summer enrichment experiences to students in the community. These summer sessions have included free transportation, free meals, and high-energy activities that keep students engaged with school four days a week for seven hours.
One aspect of summer opportunities being provided by the mini-grant is a family fitness program, which operates Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 5 -6:30 p.m.
On Tuesday and Wednesday evenings local families and children of all ages can attend workouts and game sessions at Mount Airy Middle School. The school gym is open for rainy days but on nice weather days, the group can be found in the shade on the football field.
The first 30-45 minutes are spent doing group fitness activities while the remaining time is spent playing games such as Giant Connect Four, yard bowling, toss and catch, kickball, yard Jenga, and others.
Thursday evenings are spent in Riverside Park. Should weather become a problem, the session moves to the gym at the middle school. Participants are given a yoga mat and a set of bands to keep while being provided water to stay hydrated. Family Fitness is open to everyone interested and no athletic requirements are needed to join in and have fun. Modifications are provided throughout group workouts so each individual can participate.
The mini-grant funding also is providing students with the new Blue Bear Bus Youth Connections Lab. The bus is serving as a mobile STEAM classroom and family engagement center. The staff organizing and executing the bus activities are being paid for by this grant. These individuals not only engage with students and families but local churches and community organizations.
Funding also provides a plethora of resources that are stocked on the bus. Resources include instructional supplies for hands-on activities, robots for coding, healthy snacks, iPads, and Chromebooks. Students enjoy resources from the bus but also walk away with new books each day to add to their home library. This helps support family engagement past the hours spent with the bus and educators.
“The Blue Bear Bus is our opportunity to truly serve the whole family in an innovative way that will grow our students’ abilities to learn through a stronger literacy foundation,” Willard said. “Literacy paired with hands-on experiences will allow our students to also develop a stronger math foundation, gain fluency with number sense, engage with problem-solving tasks, and develop skills as critical thinkers. Ultimately, they will engage in activities that are student-centered, age and skill-appropriate, and aimed at meeting each child at their individual point of need.”
Ice cream nights and family engagement sessions with schools in the district via the Blue Bear Bus will also be popping up during the summer and interested individuals should stay tuned to the district’s Facebook Page (@MACSchools) for updates. Trips to the North Carolina Zoo, Greensboro Science Center, and Dan Nicholas Park will also be planned this summer.
“We are grateful for this unique resource to provide Mount Airy City School students with equitable opportunities to learn at their own pace, discover their passions for learning, increase their confidence and efficacy while also preparing them at a better point for success in the following school year,” Willard said. “The BBB daily programming and our family fitness nights will ensure that our students’ summer learning is structured, yet fun, while making an impact on their academic, social/emotional, and physical needs.”