No changes for next cruise-in Saturday

July 14, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Downtown Mount Airy’s next cruise-in Saturday will have a patriotic flavor due to plans for recognizing veterans during the event.

Mount Airy’s second cruise-in of the season is set to roll into town Saturday, but no changes are planned despite some complaints registered after the first one on June 19.

“It’ll go on as usual,” Downtown Business Association (DBA) President Phil Marsh said Tuesday concerning the cruise-in that will involve muscle cars, vintage and other unique vehicles being displayed along North Main Street during the afternoon. This will leave one lane for cruising for the event that officially begins at 4 p.m.

The initial cruise-in of the Mayberry Cool Cars and Rods Cruise-In season held last month — after its cancellation for the entirety of 2020 due to COVID-19 — drew criticism from a woman employed by a downtown pet hotel.

Sherry Kearns complained about parking spots along the street being closed to regular vehicles long before the cruise-in started and charged that Marsh — chief organizer of the gathering — was “holding spots for his friends in their cars.”

Marsh denied those and other complaints from Kearns. He says no favoritism is granted with parking and that the first-come, first-served process must begin early in the day to ensure the hundreds of vehicles participating are accommodated on North Main and adjoining streets.

Meanwhile, an online survey spearheaded by the group Mount Airy Downtown Inc. for affected business owners in the wake of the June 19 cruise-in has produced overall support for such events.

“In summary, the businesses generally support the Mayberry Cool Cars and Rods Cruise-In events regardless of whether or not the event decreases or increases sales that day,” Main Street Coordinator Lizzie Morrison of Mount Airy Downtown reported Tuesday.

But Morrison acknowledged that the popularity of the cruise-ins has prompted some introspection:

“The cruise-in events have grown so large that the organizers have had to look at different ways of managing the crowds and traffic,” she mentioned.

“This survey was a way to poll businesses for ideas and suggestions on how to improve a rapidly growing and successful event.”

Veterans to be honored

Marsh said Tuesday that one special element will surround this Saturday’s event.

“This cruise-in will be sort of a dedication to our veterans,” he said of an annual observance during July cruise-ins in view of the proximity to Independence Day on July 4.

“We’ve been doing that every year in the past.”

Marsh added that plaques are to be given out and all veterans in attendance recognized during the cruise-in Saturday.

“We’re looking for it to be a big one — the first one was huge,” he said.

After this coming weekend’s event and another on Aug. 21, cruise-ins scheduled later in the year will have a different dynamic due to being held on a Sunday rather than Saturday. Many downtown businesses normally are closed on Sunday.

“I think the DBA made the right choice in compromising on the 2021 cruise-in schedule to try Sunday events in October and November of this year, and I hope those events will be equally as fun and even more beneficial to the downtown businesses,” commented Morrison, the Main Street coordinator.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.