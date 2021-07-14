Police reports

July 13, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Mount Airy woman was jailed under a $10,000 secured bond after her Sunday arrest as a fugitive from justice, according to city police reports.

Tina Marie McCraw, 37, of 396 Old Toast Road, was encountered by officers at Northern Regional Hospital and after a brief investigation was incarcerated due to being wanted in Carroll County, Virginia, on an unspecified matter. McCraw is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court next Monday.

• A man who allegedly was found spray-painting graffiti Saturday morning on a concrete overpass at 1375 S. Main St. was charged with injury to real property, with the city of Mount Airy given as the victim of the crime that caused $200 in damage.

Jason Robert Neel, 42, listed as homeless, was released under a $1,000 unsecured bond to appear in District Court on July 26.

• The parking lot of Food Lion on West Pine Street was the scene of a theft on July 5, when an Apple iPhone SE smartphone in a black case was taken. The owner of the property, valued at $700, was identified as Joshua Francis Hovatter, a resident of Landmark Court.

• A larceny occurred on July 4 at Walmart, where a known suspect was found to be carrying away miscellaneous merchandise without paying. It was listed as health and beauty products valued at $78. Although a “known” individual was involved, no charges were reported in the immediate aftermath of the incident.