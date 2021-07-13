Local favorites taking stage in Blackmon

The busy, music-filled Surry Arts Council Summer Concert Series continues this week with three shows at the Blackmon Amphitheatre — on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights.

On Thursday Jim Quick and Coastline will be taking the stage in a concert which begins at 7:30 p.m.

On Friday, the Cat5 Band kicks off their show at 7:30 p.m.

And on Saturday evening The Entertainers will be in concert at 7:30.

Tickets will be on sale at the gates one hour prior to the concerts. Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be on hand with concessions.

Those attending are encouraged to take lounge or beach chairs or a blanket. For more information, visit www.surryarts.org