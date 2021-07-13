Celebrating Father’s Day at Twelve Oaks

July 13, 2021 Mount Airy News Community, News 0

Claud Taylor enjoys being showered with Father’s Day surprises. (Submitted photo)

<p>Bobby Thomas posing for a fun photo shoot to share with his family. (Submitted photo)</p>

Bobby Thomas posing for a fun photo shoot to share with his family. (Submitted photo)

<p>Herbert Anderson enjoying the fathers day festivities. (Submitted photo)</p>

Herbert Anderson enjoying the fathers day festivities. (Submitted photo)

<p>Wrenn Walker shares his favorite memory of his father. (Submitted photo)</p>

Wrenn Walker shares his favorite memory of his father. (Submitted photo)

Fathers were in the spotlight last month at Twelve Oaks, a DePaul Senior Living Community in Mount Airy, with plenty of reminiscing, some fun photo shoots, gift bags and balloons in honor of Father’s Day.