Kids grief camp set for July 22-23

July 11, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care will be holding its annual grief camp for young people who have experienced a significant loss in their life later this month.

The camp is an extension of Mountain Valley Hospice’s Kids Path program. The two-day event is offered to children and teens, ages 5-18. It uses a variety of games and activities to teach young people ways to cope with grief and build confidence.

“Grief Camp is important because it provides a relaxed, fun-filled environment where a child can express their sorrow while making connections with other children who have experienced similar loss,” said Katie Moser, Kids Path counselor.

The summer camp will be held July 22-23 at Salem Baptist Church in Dobson, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

On the final day of camp, parents and families are invited to a special evening memorial after camp. This program is free to all families with children and teens who have/are experiencing grief. Due to COVID-19, upon arrival to camp, parents and children will be briefed for COVID-19 exposure and symptoms. Temperature checks will be required prior to entry and each camp member will be required to wear a face covering for each other’s safety.

Camp registration is open until July 16 on the Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care website at https://www.mtnvalleyhospice.org/support/kids-path

The Kids Path program still offers support for young individuals who are grieving over the loss of a loved one. For more information on Kids Path, contact Moser at 1-888-789-2922