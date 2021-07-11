Dr. Durga Pemmaraju joins Northern Regional Hospital

Dr. Durga Pemmaraju

Durga Pemmaraju, MD, has joined the medical staff of Northern Regional Hospital. As a newly-recruited hospitalist, Dr. Pemmaraju specializes in the treatment and coordination-of-care of hospital inpatients. She joins 12 other physicians who are responsible for the general medical care and treatment of all inpatients – those who have been admitted to a specialty unit or division of the hospital until they’re able to be discharged.

“I look forward to being part of Northern’s physician team and working with all colleagues to help ensure the best possible care for patients,” said Dr. Pemmaraju.

Dr. Pemmaraju’s interest in science, including biomedical science, helped fuel her academic journey to become a physician. After earning a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry from the University of Houston, she enrolled in Xavier University School of Medicine in Oranjestad, Aruba – from which she earned her medical degree in 2016. Most recently, Dr. Pemmaraju completed an intensive three-year residency program in internal medicine at East Carolina University in Greenville.

During her years of advanced education and medical training, Dr. Pemmaraju’s commitment to volunteerism was launched and remains strong. Immediately prior to her undergraduate studies, she assisted cancer patients at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, and logged more than 1,000 volunteer hours in the emergency department of Houston’s Memorial Hermann Hospital. Over the next 10 years, she volunteered her time and talents with a number of healthcare facilities, health-education programs, and charitable organizations (including the American Lung Association and Healthcare for the Homeless). She also served as a research volunteer in the Stem Cell Lab of Texas Heart Institute.

Dr. Pemmaraju is a member of several professional organizations, including the American College of Physicians (ACP), the American Thoracic Society (ATS), and the American College of Chest Physicians.

For more information about Northern Regional Hospital, visit online at https://wearenorthern.org.