Downtown Rocks returning in August

A popular event that serves as the annual fundraising kick-off for the United Fund of Surry will return to the streets of Mount Airy this year, when the 13th Downtown Rocks and Runs gets underway Aug. 14.
As with most public events, what would have been the 13th annual run was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the road race will return, according to United Fund Executive Director Melissa Hiatt. And she says that while there are some hardcore runners in the race each year, it is for people of all fitness levels.
“It is a family event for everyone,” she said. “It includes a kid’s fun run, we allow folks to walk and push strollers if they want to…Whether you walk, run, or spectate, there is something for you.”
As in past versions of the race, Hiatt said runners will start and end at the City Municipal Building.
“They go down Cherry and out Gilmore and down to the greenway,” she said. Roughly three-quarters of the race takes place on the greenway, but runners eventually circle back to the Municipal Building.
The 2019 version of the race set a record for participants with 250 runners taking part. As of Thursday, Hiatt said there were 45 runners already registered.
The cost of the run is $25 for the 5K and $35 for the 10K, with those prices going up by $5 after Aug. 1. The first 200 runners who register are guaranteed a t-shirt and goody bag.
The kid’s fun run is free for youth 12 and younger, but does not include a t-shirt. Those wanting a shirt can pay $10 for the fun run.
Online registration is at https://downtownrocksandruns.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=1858 and closes at 6 p.m. on Aug. 11. In-person registration can be done during regular operational hours at Reeves Community Center at 113 S. Renfro Street in Mount Airy.
Runners can compete as an individual runner as well as in teams of five to ten people. For the team competition, the times of the fastest five team runners will be used.
Music will be provided by local DJ Blanton Youell.
Hiatt said in addition to offering the community a family friendly fitness event, Downtown Rocks and Runs is an important part of United Fund of Surry’s annual fundraising efforts.
“Our workplace campaign begins in October, but this kind of gets us started,” she said. “I know that in 2019, (the race) raised a little over $16,000. On a normal fundraiser I’d be going for $20,000, but considering we had the pandemic last year and folks are just now getting back into outdoor activities,” she said she would like to see the fundraiser hit $16,000 again this year, between entry fees and sponsorships.
Local businesses wishing to be an event sponsor can contact Hiatt at 336-789-3087 or by email at melissa@unitedfundofsurry.org
The money raised helps the United Fund support 26 area human services agencies, organizations that she said work to “improve people’s lives each and every day.”
Hiatt said she wanted to give special recognition to Mary Craig Boaz, who has served on the agency’s board of directors and was the executive director for several years. Hiatt said during the recent vacancy in the executive director’s post, it was Boaz who kept work on Downtown Rocks going so that the event could continue this year.
“She has done a great job of getting his event off the ground this year and keeping it running while we had this vacancy. She has really worked hard on this event.”