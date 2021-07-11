Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Joseph Noel Becker, 20, of Surry County to Melissa Leos, 19, of Surry County.

– Reece Benton Westmoreland, 22, of Surry County to Anna Jade Hughes, 26, of Surry County.

– James Michael Monroe, 40, of Surry County to Lillie Marie Ratclif, 49, of Surry County.

– Jody Ray Castevens, 43, of Surry County to Kimberly Dawn Mchone, 37, of Surry County.

– Jerry Lee Surratt, 42, of Surry County to Brittany Renea Mchone, 33, of Surry County.

– Ronald Dean Cantley, 51, of Summers County to Vicki Sue Jones, 57, of Mercer County, West Virginia.

– Jacob Chase Parker, 23, of Surry County to Jessica Morgan Mcdonald, 21, of Yadkin County.

– Phillip Ray Caudle, 36, of Surry County to Jillian Michelle Scott, 35, of Surry County.