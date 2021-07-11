• A Mount Airy man was jailed under a $40,000 secured bond on nine different charges — including three felonies — after fleeing from a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle Monday night while in possession of drugs, according to city police reports.
The traffic stop involving James Henry Nelson Jr., 35, of 108 Woodville Road, who was operating a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup, occurred on U.S. 52-North near Fancy Gap Road. He subsequently drove away and engaged in speeding and reckless driving before being apprehended about 10 minutes later on Monroe Road near Slate Road in the Flat Rock area, which arrest records indicate was assisted by “stop sticks.”
Police say the $10,000 pickup, owned by Steve Tate and Sons Plumbing Inc. on Riverside Drive, had been stolen from that location after it was left unsecured with the keys inside.
Nelson is facing felony violations of possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing to elude arrest and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, along with misdemeanors including driving while impaired (by a substance other than alcohol), speeding, careless and reckless driving to endanger, injury to real property (involving damage to a section of stop sticks put at $100), possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Quantities of methamphetamine and suboxone pills were seized during Nelson’s arrest along with a glass smoking device. He is scheduled to be in Surry District Court Monday.
• A break-in discovered Tuesday at a local National Guard facility resulted in stolen property and damages totaling $8,865. It occurred at what is commonly known as the armory, located on Patrol Station Road off U.S. 52-North, where access was gained to a secured lot in order to forcibly enter and steal tools from a cargo trailer.
The incident resulted in damages of $7,015 to a military generator and heavy-duty generator cover, an M10-95 trailer cover and a padlock latch bracket.
A variety of DeWalt products were taken, including nail gun, hammer drill, impact driver, right-angle drill and miter saw kits, along with spade bit, drill bit and rapid load drill sets.
• Jacob Michael Tate, 30, of 122 Capital Lane, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia during a suspicious-person investigation by officers in the vicinity of Roses on West Independence Boulevard.
Tate was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $2,000 secured bond, with the case set for the July 19 session of District Court.
• A 2003 Dodge Ram 3500 dually pickup valued at $10,000 was stolen on July 2 at Custom Built Structures Inc. on Riverside Drive, where the vehicle’s owner, Boyle Lane resident Carlos Omar Alvarez-Roque, is employed. The truck is said to have been taken by a known individual after being left unsecured and is listed as recovered, with no explanation given.
The case was undergoing further investigation at last report.
• Dylan Lee Smith, 22, of Hunter Ridge Lane, Ararat, was arrested at Walmart on a charge of carrying a concealed handgun on July 2 after officers investigated a shots-fired call. Smith was released under a $2,500 secured bond to appear in District Court on July 26.
• Allan Ray Scott, 51, of 964 Newsome St., was jailed without bond on July 2 after being served with a warrant for a felony charge of habitual misdemeanor assault which had been issued through the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office with no other details listed. Scott is facing an Aug. 2 court date in Dobson.
• A multi-colored wallet owned by Kimberly Hauser Allen, a resident of First Street, was stolen on July 2 from the Super C convenience store on East Pine Street, where Allen is employed. Police records say the wallet, valued at $20, was taken by a known suspect and is listed as recovered, but no charges were reported in the immediate aftermath of the theft.
• A Samsung Galaxy smartphone in a mint-colored case was stolen on July 1 after being left inside Dollar Tree on Rockford Street by its owner, Darci Ann Dapolito of Peacehaven Circle. The property loss totaled $1,000.
• The theft of a catalytic converter valued at $300 was discovered on July 1 at Hemlock Hospitality, LLC, which shares an address with Hampton Inn on Rockford Street. The part was taken from a 2004 Ford owned by Hemlock Hospitality.
• A larceny occurred on June 30 at Riverside Park, where two Apple iPhones, one black and the other red, with a combined value of $1,000 and owned by Nathan Ale Frasure Hayes of Rural Hall and Kamber Shay Lovill of Valleyview Drive, Mount Airy, were removed from a canvas bag.