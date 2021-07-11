Dinner honors law enforcement

Staff report

From left are Surry County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Paul Barker, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt, and The Barn at Heritage Farm owners John Jonczak and Jessica Jonczak, during Friday’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner at The Barn. (Megan Higgs | Mount Airy News).

<p>More than 150 people turned out for the Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner. (Megan Higg | Mount Airy News)</p>

Area law enforcement officials were treated to a free hot dog dinner Friday evening during a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night at The Barn at Heritage Farm.

Law enforcement officers and their families in attendance were able to take part in the free dinner, as well as being eligible for a series of door prizes, courtesy of John and Jessica Jonczak, owners of The Barn, and area merchants who supported the event.

A number of elected officials also attended to pay tribute to law enforcement. Among those in attendance were Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, Surry County Register of Deeds Todd Harris, Surry County Commissioner Eddie Harris, North Carolina Rep. Kyle Hall, and Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham, along with Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt

More than 20 individuals and businesses donated food, drinks, plates, condiments and gift cards. More than 50 officers came out with their families.