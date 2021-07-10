Alleged drug dealers nabbed, bond set at $1-$2 million

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Two Mount Airy area residents were arrested on drug distribution charges, each landing in jail under bonds ranging between $1 million and $2 million.

Lawrence Lowell Scales, 54, and Brandy Nicole Robertson, 36, both of 2510 Pine Ridge Road, Mount Airy, were arrested July 2 by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and accused in an operation that was allegedly distributing heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana.

Each was charged with two counts of trafficking a schedule I controlled substance, heroin; two counts of trafficking a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine; one count of possession with the intent to manufacture, sale and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, marijuana; one count of felony maintaining a drug dwelling; one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

During a search at their house which resulted in the charges, officials with the sheriff’s office discovered more than 79 grams of methamphetamine, more than 20 grams of heroin, marijuana, assorted items of drug paraphernalia, and firearms, according to Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt.

The July 2 search of their home, and resulting arrests, came after what the sheriff called “a month-long investigation for illegal distribution of controlled substances.”

Scales was placed under a $2 million secured bond with a July 28 court date. Robertson was placed under a $1 million secured bond with a July 28 court date.

In addition to the charges stemming from the search, each were served with a number of outstanding criminal processes charging them with possession of controlled substances on prison/jail premises; possession with the intent to manufacture sale and deliver methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana paraphernalia; misdemeanor larceny; driving while license revoked; and habitual felon.

“This is excellent teamwork and proof that the surrounding law enforcement agencies are eliminating jurisdictional lines to assist each other to combat the illegal distribution of controlled substances,” Hiatt said.