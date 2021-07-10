City fine-tunes junked vehicle rules

Possessing what City Hall defines as “junked motor vehicles” could technically become more challenging in Mount Airy under recent ordinance changes affecting both automobiles and buildings.
While rules pertaining to those vehicles largely were left intact, one key revision involves wording about the premises where governmental intervention may occur. The ordinance previously stated: “The term junked motor vehicles means an abandoned motor vehicle that also” is wrecked or inoperable among other conditions.
The previous ordinance only listed vehicles in such shape which were abandoned on public streets or highways for more than seven days, municipal property longer than 24 hours or left on private property without the consent of the owner or occupant more than two hours.
It now applies to “any motor vehicle” exhibiting such conditions “that is parked, kept or stored on any premises” — with the key word there being “any” owned by citizens, including in private settings.
“What we were trying to do was just to make sure that the abandoned motor vehicle and the junked motor vehicle all were linked to the fact that they couldn’t have that on private property of their own as well,” city Codes Enforcement Officer Chuck Morris said Thursday.
Officials made the change on June 17 as part of a move to scrap the International Property Maintenance Code (IPMC), a set of guidelines adopted amid controversy in 2018 which was deemed too general to address many issues and predominantly applied to residential structures. Morris became codes officer after its introduction.
The commissioners allowed the reinstatement of previous residential guidelines of the municipality Morris said were more than adequate, which the codes officer has had had to rely on along with state statutes rather than the International Property Maintenance Code. Also, a new non-residential maintenance code was adopted for commercial buildings as part of last month’s approvals.
Language in the updated city ordinances which applies to vehicles includes the added statement regarding junked vehicles on private property.
“That’s the way we’ve been enforcing it through the IPMC for the last two and half years,” Morris said, explaining that the altered ordinance wording basically formalizes present practice.
“That’s the way it was stated on the IPMC, and that was one of the few things that we did carry over from that to bring back just to clarify in our ordinance,” the enforcement officer said. The vehicles on private premises provision is not unusual compared to other localities, according to Morris.
“A lot of the ordinances of towns and cities around us are written up that way and the general statutes are written up that way or close to it anyway,” he said. “And so we wanted just to make sure that we were staying pretty similar to where we were before — we could not get too out of hand with it.”
Guidelines in place
Under the city’s ordinance, a junked vehicle is defined as one that:
• Its partially wrecked or dismantled;
• Cannot be self-propelled or moved in the manner in which it was originally intended;
• Is more than five years old and appears to be worth less than $100;
• Does not display a current license plate.
The ordinance also refers to “nuisance” vehicles, which include serving as breeding grounds for mosquitoes, containing flammable or explosive materials and presenting other hazards.
Notice must be given to the owner of a truck or car, before it can be towed by the city after 10 days of the notice, which the owner can move beforehand. Notice isn’t required if a vehicle has no license plate or its identification numbers have been removed or defaced so as to be illegible.
Owners of junked, abandoned or nuisance vehicles may appeal those determinations, which leads to a hearing.
