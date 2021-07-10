Seven new principals named in county

When school resumes for the 2021-2022 school year, students and staff members at seven of the Surry County Schools locations will begin their academic year with a new principal.
That will be the case after the Surry County Board of Education’s most recent meeting, during which several personnel changes were approved, including multiple leadership transitions involving principals.
Franklin Elementary Principal Molly Anderson leads the move, having been transferred to Pilot Mountain Middle. She is being replaced by Margaret Spicer, a longtime principal who had previously been at Copeland Elementary. Tamara Martin, the current assistant principal at Central Middle, will be moving to Copeland Elementary School as principal.
Lori Gammons is leaving her assistant principal position at Franklin Elementary to become principal at White Plains Elementary. She is replacing Nicole Hazelwood, who will become principal at Meadowview Magnet Middle. The current principal at Meadowview Magnet, Shannon DuPlessesis, is transferring to East Surry High, where she will succeed Jared Jones as principal.
Mountain Park Elementary will also have a new principal. Current Meadowview Magnet Middle assistant principal Matt Scott will transition into the role.
“I am grateful to work with a Board of Education and a leadership team that has a common vision of designing dreams. growing leaders,” said Superintendent Travis L. Reeves. “Over the past year, we implemented a leadership framework to support that vision in which Surry County Schools commits to cultivating a culture of leadership to equip all individuals with the skills necessary to live, learn, and lead as productive citizens.
“Even though change can be a challenge, it creates growth and our district continues to take great pride in growing school leaders by investing in their personal and professional growth and providing them with an array of leadership opportunities.”
The school board also approved other staff changes including the appointment of Shannon Collins as interim finance director. Collins is a longtime member of the finance department within Surry County Schools, having served in numerous capacities within the department for over twenty years.
Amy Harris, former Pilot Mountain Middle principal, has been hired as the director of secondary curriculum and instruction. She has 20 years of educational experience, ranging from classroom math teacher, to vocational coordinator, to Title I reading assistant, and then administrator.
Additionally, Hollie Lyons has been named communications coordinator. She is a graduate of Appalachian State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in communications, electronic media, and broadcasting.