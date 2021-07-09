• A pickup that had been left unsecured with the keys inside was stolen this week in Mount Airy, according to city police reports.
The 1997 Dodge Dakota owned by Franklin Edgar Handy Jr. of Oak Ridge Drive, valued at $5,000, was taken Monday between 5:30 and 11:30 p.m. from a parking lot at 1434 Fancy Gap Road.
• Phillip Michael Whitt, 26, of 201 Apple Drive, was charged with injury to real property Sunday evening after what police records describe as a “road rage incident” on North Andy Griffith Parkway near Worth Street.
Officers responded to a civil disturbance at that location which involved the back glass on the 2003 Subaru Legacy of Marty Howard Reeves of Oak Hill Drive being broken with a crowbar, with the damage put at $600.
Whitt was located by police about an hour later on North Main Street near Springs Road. The case is scheduled for the July 19 session of Surry District Court.
• Two out-of-town residents occupying a stolen pickup were jailed under $20,000 secured bonds on June 27 after a traffic stop for a fictitious registration plate in a parking area at 2123 Rockford St., which also led to the discovery of various items of contraband.
Thomas Allen Phillips, 20, of Mooresville, and Cody Lee Clayton, 32, of Germanton, are charged with felonious possession of stolen property — a 1993 Chevrolet 1500 pickup owned by Walter Ray Scales of Walnut Cove, valued at $8,000 — along with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Clayton additionally is accused of another felony, possession of a fraudulent ID. Besides the vehicle, eight counterfeit North Carolina identification cards were recovered during the men’s arrest along six bank checks, nine counterfeit checks, marijuana and a glass smoking device.
Other victims of the crimes involved include Edgar Lee McBride of Daffodil Lane, Pilot Mountain; Glenn Paul Kennedy, Old U.S. 52-South, Pilot Mountain; and Norman Ray Shreve of Stokesdale. Phillips and Clayton are scheduled to be in Surry District Court Monday.
• A case involving the obtaining of property by false pretense occurred on June 26, when “replica money” was passed as real currency by an unknown suspect in order to acquire a nickel revolver valued at $350 from Larry Joe Brady of Woodlawn, Virginia.
The transaction occurred at Mount Airy Flea Market on North Andy Griffith Parkway, where Brady is employed. Police records indicate that the gun is a .22-caliber.
• Bryan Keith Millsaps, 61, listed as homeless, was charged with second-degree trespassing on June 25 after being detained by officers at an unspecified location in downtown Mount Airy from which he had been banned by a police sergeant the day before.
Millsaps is slated for a July 16 appearance in District Court.
• Dustin Shane Watson, 29, of 654 Willow St., was jailed under a $220,500 secured bond on June 24 on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, related to handgun possession.
The arrest occurred after a search warrant was executed at the residence of Watson, who is facing a July 28 court date.
• April Jo Bowman, 41, of 100 Lori Lane, was served with warrants for drug charges on June 24, including possession of methamphetamine, a felony. Bowman also is accused of three misdemeanors: possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The warrants had been issued through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on June 13. Bowman was incarcerated under a $500 secured bond, with the case set for the Aug. 4 District Court session.
• The theft of municipal water was reported on June 24, which involved a meter being tampered with at a residence on Dozier Lane in order to illegally receive 6,100 gallons of water valued at $500. Lock damage put at $100 also occurred.
A known individual is said to have perpetrated the theft that police records indicate began last October, but no charges were reported in the immediate aftermath of it coming to light. The matter was undergoing further investigation at last check.
• Police learned of a credit card fraud on June 23 in which the card of Felix Carreon Torres, a Galax, Virginia, construction worker, was used by a known suspect to make two unauthorized transactions at the Shoe Department store in Mayberry Mall.
No loss figure was listed.