SCC recognizes student ambassadors

The Surry Community College Ambassador Scholars Program recognizes students who served as public relations representatives by hosting campus visitors, conducting campus tours, supporting special events, and “setting an example of excellence” for Surry students. The Surry Community College Foundation established the Ambassador Scholars Program in 1993.
Senior Ambassadors for the 2020-2021 year were Sydney Watson and Jennifer Hernandez of Mount Airy; Nancy Garcia Villa, Jacob Mills, and Fortino Hernandez of Dobson; Dylan Goins of Pilot Mountain; Kailey Myers of Lowgap; Lisa Marley Davis of Sparta; and Brandie Hicks of Hamptonville.
Senior Ambassadors receive an academic scholarship of $750 per semester during their service year. All ambassadors must maintain a GPA of 3.0 and be nominated by a SCC faculty or staff member and go through an interview process.
Senior Ambassador Nancy Garcia Villa of Dobson graduated with an Associates in Arts. She plans to transfer to a four-year university to major in public policy or political science and minor in LatinX History or Spanish. Her goal is to become an immigration lawyer. While at Surry, she joined the Global Scholars of Distinction, History Club, and was named a member of NSLS. “The Ambassador Scholars Program helps form a greater sense of community between the student body and staff,” said Garcia Villa. “When giving tours, many teachers have told me how much they appreciate having actual student input about the college and how it serves for a better experience. Also, students might not feel comfortable asking questions, but speaking to another student is easier. Being able to help other students and meet new people are my favorite aspects about the program.”
Senior Ambassador Sydney Watson of Mount Airy graduated with an Associates in Arts. She plans to transfer to a four-year college or university to major in psychology and hopes to become a social psychologist after completing graduate school. “Being an ambassador has helped me grow into the person I’ve always wanted to become,” Watson said. “It’s made me responsible, outgoing, and empathetic, and I don’t know where I would be without the program.”
Senior Ambassador Fortino Hernandez of Dobson graduated with an Associate in Arts. He will be attending University of North Carolina at Greensboro this fall.
Junior Ambassador Jacob Mills of Dobson is working towards earning both an Associates in Arts and an Associates in Fine Arts in Visual Arts. He plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts and a master’s degree in Studio Art after leaving SCC. He plans to become a college art instructor. “It is hard to put into words how much I have enjoyed being an ambassador and look forward to, hopefully, doing it again next year,” Mills said.
Junior Ambassador Jennifer Hernandez of Mount Airy is pursuing both an Associates in Arts as well as an Associates in Science as a Surry Early College student. She plans to transfer to a North Carolina university to complete pre-medical school requirements. She then plans to attend medical school and complete her residency in order to become a board-certified neurosurgeon. “I wanted to become an ambassador so I could get out of my comfort zone, all while helping and connecting with other people,” Hernandez said.
Junior Ambassador Dylan Goins of Pilot Mountain will graduate in May with an Associates in Arts. He would like to work in aeronautics, possibly with the military. While at SCC, Goins said he has improved his writing and communication skills greatly. “Programs such as the ambassador program have pushed me out of my comfort zone and provided me opportunities to help other students.”
Junior Ambassador Kailey Myers of Lowgap is pursuing both an Associates in Arts as well as an Associates in Science. She plans to then transfer to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to pursue pre-med. “I wanted to become an ambassador to develop my communication skills, learn more about the school, and become more involved on campus,” Myers said.
Melissa D. Recknor, director of advising and student success at SCC, is the faculty leader for the Ambassador Scholars Program. “Students are nominated and selected based on their strong leadership skills, diverse backgrounds, and a willingness to represent Surry Community College on campus and in the community,” Recknor said. “Ambassadors serve in many capacities while providing tours for our school, meeting individuals throughout the community, and assisting with many fundraising events on campus. SCC is proud to have these fine individuals serving as representatives of our college.”
For additional information about the SCC Ambassador Scholars Program, contact Recknor at 336-386-3628 or recknorm@surry.edu.