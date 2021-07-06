Thai ambassador to visit city

A touch of royalty is in store for Mount Airy later this month when Thailand’s ambassador to the United States is slated to pay a visit.
This will occur on July 17 during a reunion of Original Siamese Twins descendants Eng and Chang Bunker, who hailed from what is today Thailand and settled in Surry County after touring with P.T. Barnum’s circus.
Eng and Chang are considered heroes in their native country and have been a collective source of pride for it and their adopted homeland, which has involved a presence by the Royal Thai Embassy in recent years at the local gathering of their descendants.
Usually, this has been limited to members of the embassy staff in Washington, D.C., attending a luncheon at the First Baptist Church fellowship hall which has been a highlight of the reunion. But until recent days, there was a some question about the level of participation this year after the annual gathering was canceled in 2020 by COVID-19.
“I have found out this weekend that the embassy people are coming and so is the Thai ambassador,” Surry Arts Council Executive Director Tanya Jones, the chief reunion organizer, said Tuesday in reference to the confirmed attendance by Manasvi Srisodapol.
The Southeast Asia country’s ambassadorship to the United States has been occupied by different people over the years who have made the trip to Mount Airy. The last time an ambassador attended the reunion luncheon was in 2017.
“It’s so cool,” said the Surry Arts Council official, who also is a great-great-granddaughter of Eng Bunker, mentioning that the ambassador’s pending appearance not only is exciting for the twins’ descendants “but also Mount Airy and the state.”
This mirrors a significant event involving Mount Airy and the province in Thailand where the pair was born — a sister city agreement that was forged during the last reunion in 2019. It included a delegation from the Samut Songkhram province coming to town.
Jones pointed out that North Carolina’s secretary of state attended a joint signing ceremony then at the Mount Airy Municipal Building.
“I think it was a recognition that this was an important economic opportunity for our state,” she said of the further strengthening of relations with Thailand, which is led by a king.
A “depressing” year
Then came 2020 and a decision involving what would have been the 31st-annual Eng and Chang Bunker Reunion.
“We did nothing — we did zero,” Jones said of the event being canceled because of the pandemic, which also included other activities besides the luncheon.
In the absence of the formalized reunion, individual family groups were encouraged to get together as best they could last year.
Even the outlook for 2021 was iffy in recent months, with no definite plans made until COVID restrictions were lifted.
And with that occurring, the presence of the Thai ambassador and embassy staff members is an extra bit of good news for the Siamese twins’ descendants surrounding the event.
“It’s actually very exciting for us, because last year was so depressing for everybody and it also was a year of questions — when are we going to return, or are we going to return?” Jones recalled.
The reunion luncheon typically draws a huge crowd to the church fellowship hall. “It’s always a full house,” the reunion organizer said.
And she is expecting the event to pick up right where it left off in 2019.
“People are anxious to get back out,” Jones said.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.