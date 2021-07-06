Local favorites taking stage in Blackmon

The Embers featuring Craig Woolard, seen here drawing a near-capacity crowd to the Blackmon Amphitheatre, will be in concert at that venue at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. (Submitted photo)

<p>The Legacy Motown Revue, seen here in concert in Mount Airy, will return to the Blackmon Amphitheatre on Friday. (Submitted photo)</p>

<p>The Main Event Band will return to Mount Airy Saturday. (Submitted photo)</p>

Three favorites among local music fans will visit the Blackmon Amphitheatre this week as part of the The Surry Arts Council Summer Concert Series.

On Thursday The Embers featuring Craig Woolard will be in concert beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, the high-energy Legacy Motown Revue will no doubt have dancers filling the floor when it kicks off a 7:30 p.m. show.

And on Saturday The Main Event Band will bring its act to Mount Airy for a 7:30 evening concert.

Tickets will be on sale at the gates one hour prior to the concerts. Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be on hand with concessions.

Those attending are encouraged to take lounge or beach chairs or a blanket. For more information, visit www.surryarts.org