Scenic raises thousands for food pantries

July 4, 2021 John Peters II Business, News 0

Foothills Food Pantry’s Robin Hardin, second from right, is joined by Scenic Subaru’s (from left) Jason Holdaway, Landon Teague, and Chris Amburn as the company donates $14,925 to the agency. (Submitted photo)

<p>Scenic Subaru’s Landon Teague stands next to a Subaru loaded down with food, while also holding a check for $5,245, all of which goes to Yokefellow Ministries to help the organization combat hunger. (Submitted photo)</p>

<p>Food collected for the Scenic Subaru food drive for Yokefellow Ministries. (Submitted photo)</p>

Scenic Subaru recently held a series of fundraisers, working with its employees and community members to raise much-needed cash and food for two area food pantries.

The first fundraiser was for Foothills Food Pantry, with $14,925 raised for the agency.

“This money will go a long way towards eliminating hunger in our community during a time when resources are desperately needed,” the company said in announcing the donation. “If you didn’t get a chance to stop by or donate, you can always donate directly to Foothills Food Pantry.”

The staff at Scenic decided to do a food collection and fundraiser for Yokefellow Ministries by answering a curious question — how much food can one fit in a Subaru?

Through its fundraiser, the company figured out that’s about 1,000 pounds — although the company appeared to collect even more food than that for Yokefellow, in addition to $5,245 for the ministry.

“Scenic Automotive Group is so proud to be part of such an amazing community and is blessed to be able to help out,” the company said.