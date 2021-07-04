Homeless shelter expansion nears completion

With area homelessness rising, relief is on the horizon in the form of a Shepherd’s House expansion project that is scheduled to be completed in less than three months.
Mike Bowman, the treasurer of the governing board for Mount Airy’s lone homeless shelter who also heads its finance and building committees, says a firm date of Oct. 1 has now been set for that.
This is based on recent updates from the J.G. Coram construction firm handling the project, which is neatly falling into place along Spring Street right behind the existing homeless facility that opened in 2003.
A completion date of last month earlier had been announced for the expansion that will allow Shepherd’s House officials to serve more people than they do presently. The 11,200-square-foot facility is designed to provide temporary emergency housing for 48 individuals, compared to 18 at the existing location.
“June was really optimistic,” Bowman said of that timetable.
The project’s finish was extended into the fall due to a couple of changes in its scope, he explained.
One involved a design decision to develop a commercial kitchen at the site rather than simply a residential one just meeting the needs of shelter occupants.
The commercial kitchen will allow a teaching component to be incorporated into the shelter, giving residents the opportunity to learn cooking skills that can be translated to workplaces and thus end the cycle of homelessness.
A need for such training in Mount Airy was identified through earlier plans to establish a culinary institute on the former Spencer’s industrial property downtown and supply personnel sought by the area restaurant industry. That effort was abandoned due to a lack of federal grant support vital to its development.
Bowman said another reason for the delay was to wait for lower prices of construction materials needed in the expansion project, “because lumber and sheetrock and everything else has gone through the roof.”
The inflated costs have been blamed on material shortages arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
In view of a $2 million capital campaign to fund the expansion which reflected widespread public support, Bowman said shelter officials have been compelled to use the funds as wisely as possible.
“We’ve always been very frugal with our money,” he said, “to make sure we spend every dime in the right way.”
Bowman acknowledged that there were complaints early on about the construction from people making donations for it expressing the sentiment, “we gave you money — when are you going to start?”
But now that the project has taken shape and the public is seeing what a great addition it will be to Mount Airy, more people are interested in donating money and needed furnishings for the shelter such as new sheets and towels, Bowman said.
He reported receiving an email while on the golf course Wednesday from someone offering monetary support.
The ultimate beneficiaries of the expansion will be those who receive shelter and guidance that hopefully allows them to turn their lives around.
In 2019, for example, The Shepherd’s House had to turn away 80% of those seeking assistance due to space limitations.
Bowman indicated that this translated into more than 400 people and he figures the homeless problem only worsened during the pandemic because of folks not being able to afford rent or other housing costs.
“There’s always been plenty of need.”
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.