Marriages

July 4, 2021

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Roger Dale Tilley, 61, of Surry County to Leann Rose Haste, 22, of Surry County.

– Alden Clay Nunn, 56, of Surry County to Tammy Renee Hudson, 49, of Surry County.

– James Michael Whitt Jr., 27, of Surry County to Tasha Lee Bryant, 30, of Surry County.

– Verlie John Fields II, 38, of Surry County to Jessica Leigh Stockton, 35, of Surry County.

– Terril Dashawn Hargrave, 31 , of Surry County to Brittany Deann Smith, 30, of Surry County.

– Edward Franklin Nester, 76, of Surry County to Sharon Daren Walker, 74, of Surry County.