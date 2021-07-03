Two arrested on drug charges

July 3, 2021 John Peters II News 0
Staff report

Two Mount Airy area residents were arrested and charged with drug-related offenses more than a week ago, according to a statement released Friday by Surry County Sheriff Steve Hiatt.

Jeremy Dean McKeithan, 43, of 198 Maple Hollow Road, and Candy Daneen Harold, 47 of the same address, were each arrested and charged in the case.

According to the statement released by the sheriff. each was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance — heroin; with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance — methamphetamine; felony maintaining of a drug dwelling; possession of marijuana; possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Each also were served with outstanding warrants charging them with conspiracy to sell and deliver heroin and selling and delivery of heroin, according to the sheriff. Each was placed under $123,500 secured bond with a July 28 scheduled court date.

The arrests came on June 24, the sheriff said. Those arrests came after a sheriff’s office investigation led them to the Maple Hollow Road address. During the search of the residence, the sheriff’s statement said detectives allegedly located methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, and assorted drug paraphernalia.