Master Gardener volunteers award scholarship

July 3, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Brandon Shur, recently was awarded the American Society for Horticultural Science Undergraduate Award scholarship. (Submitted photo)

The Surry County Master Gardener Volunteers have awarded their annual scholarship to Brandan Shur of Mount Airy.

Brandan, son of Randy and Angela Shur of Mount Airy, is pursuing a bachelor of science in Horticultural science, production concentration at NC State University in Raleigh. In addition to successfully completing his first year of studies at NC State, he also assisted his family in the operation of their business, a 65-acre peach and apple orchard.

Brandan worked as a lab assistant in the Horticultural Substrates lab at NCSU. Recently, Brandan won the American Society for Horticultural Science Undergraduate Award. There are only two awarded in the country per year. Shur’s career plans include a goal of guiding the future generations of students to a sustainable and greener world through the field of horticultural science.

This is the second year Brandan has been awarded the society scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to a Surry County rising junior or senior college student majoring in horticulture or a related agricultural field of study. The scholarship is a tuition aid at the college or university of the student’s choice.

The Surry County Extension Master Gardener scholarship committee accepts applications from Surry County residents who are college rising juniors or seniors from Jan. 1 to May 1 each year. Applications may be obtained through the Surry County Cooperative Extension website surry.ces.ncsu.edu under the tab for Extension Master Gardener Volunteers