Surry students awarded Golden Leaf scholarships

Four Surry County students haven’t struck gold exactly, but each was awarded what could be considered the next best thing: a $12,000 scholarship through the Golden LEAF Foundation.
Those individuals will receive a $3,000 award annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at a participating four-year North Carolina college or university.
The Surry youths were among 215 rural North Carolina students selected as recipients of 2021-22 Golden LEAF Scholarships totaling $12,000, from a pool exceeding 1,500 applicants.
They include:
• Julie Marshall of East Surry High School, who will continue her studies at Gardner-Webb University;
• Paloma Garcia-Serrano, a recent graduate of Surry Early College High School accepted at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill;
• Mason Melton of Surry Early College High School, whose academic career is now focused on the University of North Carolina at Wilmington;
• Sophie Reinhardt of Elkin High School, who will be seeking a degree at Appalachian State University.
Scholarship recipients from rural and tobacco-dependent or economically distressed North Carolina counties, such as Surry, were selected based on career and educational goals, a review of school and community service activities, academic performance, length of residence in the county and an expressed intent to contribute to the state’s rural communities upon graduation from college.
The Golden LEAF Foundation is a non-profit organization established in 1999 to receive a portion of North Carolina’s funding from the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement with cigarette manufacturers.
For 20 years, Golden LEAF has worked to increase economic opportunity in North Carolina’s rural and tobacco-dependent communities through leadership in grantmaking, collaboration, innovation and stewardship as an independent and perpetual foundation.
The Golden LEAF Foundation established the Golden LEAF Scholarship Program to broaden educational opportunities and provide support to students from those counties with the goal that after graduation recipients will return and contribute back to their rural communities. The North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority (NCSEAA) administers the program and selects students for the financial aid.
“We are proud to award scholarships to hardworking and bright students with deep roots in their rural communities,” said Scott T. Hamilton, a Golden LEAF official.
Legislators react
The local winners also drew congratulatory remarks from state legislators whose districts include Surry County.
“I am so proud of the hardworking students in our area,” said Rep. Sarah Stevens of Mount Airy. “I admire their intent to return and give back to rural communities — I wish them much success during their academic and professional careers.”
Stevens, who serves the 90th House District, said the scholarship program is important for the future in terms of the next generation of rural leaders which it makes possible. “North Carolina is a great state and it is encouraging to see that others want to continue the work to make it even better.”
“Scholarships like these are incredibly important to students who live in our community,” said Rep. Kyle Hall of King, whose 91st House District covers parts of Surry.
“This scholarship will allow our students to have the opportunity to get an education and benefit our communities,” Hall added.
“One of the most important things a young person can do for their family, friends and community is developing skills offered by higher education to bring back home. The Golden LEAF Scholars program helps these students to accomplish this goal.”
“I’m so excited to hear that we have four students from Surry County receiving the Golden LEAF Scholarship,” said Sen. Deanna Ballard of Blowing Rock, whose District 45 territory includes 12 precincts in Surry.
“This is a tremendous honor,” Ballard commented further. “We will all benefit from the knowledge and skills these students will bring back to rural North Carolina communities.”
District 30 Sen. Phil Berger of Eden, whose constituency includes 12 precincts in Surry, also weighed in on the scholarship winners:
“Congratulations to this year’s Golden LEAF Scholars,” Berger said. “I wish them much success as they begin their journeys. Education changed my life for the better, and it’s the key to realizing one’s full potential.”