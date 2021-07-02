Police reports

July 1, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A false-pretense case involving counterfeit money was reported to the Mount Airy Police Department Monday.

It stems from an incident last Friday in which Jonathan Adam McMillian, a resident of Creed Street, received two fake $20 bills from a person who is said to have done so knowingly. That individual is known to McMillian, with police records stating that “there are no further facts at this time.”

The incident occurred on the premises of the Four Brothers convenience store on Holly Springs Road, but police records indicate that the business was not involved in any other way.

• Steven Bradley Riggs, 30, listed as homeless, was jailed without bond early Tuesday on two domestic-violence protective order violations that had been filed on June 11 and June 15 through authorities in Surry County with James Jeffery Nunn of Urban Garden Lane, Mount Airy, as the complainant.

Riggs was encountered by city officers during a traffic stop investigation on East Pine Street near Riverside Drive, which led to the discovery of outstanding warrants for arrest on the domestic-violence matter. He is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on July 23.

• Rosa Javier Hernandez, 24, of 2148 N. Main St., No. 3, was jailed after being encountered by police last Saturday on North Main Street near Dyson Place in reference to a traffic crash investigation involving a 2010 Nissan Murano Hernandez was operating.

He was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked and also revealed to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been issued in February 2019.

Hernandez was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $2,000 secured bond and slated for a July 19 appearance in District Court.

• A motor vehicle break-in occurred on June 24 at Choice Physical Therapy and Wellness on Westlake Drive, where a rear window of a 2017 Acura MDX — owned by an employee of the business, Olivia Ratcliff Shelton of Hanover Lane in Lowgap — was broken to gain entry.

A brown Sak crossbody purse valued at $100 was taken from the vehicle, with the loss also including a Mastercard credit card and a State Employees Credit Union/Visa debit card. No damage figure was listed.