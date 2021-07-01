Hearing set on hotel development

After a period of little being said about plans for a hotel on the former Spencer’s textile mill property in downtown Mount Airy, more action was taken Thursday afternoon regarding that project.
This involved the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voting to set a public hearing on a proposed development agreement between the city government and an entity known as Sunhouse Hospitality, LLC.
Sunhouse, based in Cary, already owns and manages Hampton Inn by Hilton on Rockford Street, and is seeking to develop a portion of the old Spencer’s site — now owned by the municipality — to include a boutique hotel and event space.
An option agreement was approved by the commissioners in March giving Sunhouse exclusive rights to buy property there for $350,000. The hotel would be developed in what’s known as the Sparger Building and a market center with convention-type space in the Cube Building nearby.
The plans have progressed to the point where the commissioners needed to set the public hearing on the development pact, which will be held during their next meeting on July 15.
However, no actual paperwork has been prepared at this point, officials say.
“It will be available before the hearing,” City Manager Barbara Jones explained Thursday afternoon, with a resolution setting the hearing stating that copies of the proposal are to be available from her office upon request at some point.
In comments after Thursday’s meeting about what the development agreement might contain, Mayor Ron Niland indicated that it will present no surprises.
Niland said it will reflect items previously disclosed, including the projects planned by Sunhouse, which have a potential estimated tax value of about $10 million.
“And what we’re going to put in as public infrastructure,” he added.
Infrastructure improvements totaling about $2.9 million have been identified in connection with the hotel/market center development, around $1.63 million of which would provide parking areas at the project site.
Surry County officials have agreed to fund $1.5 million of the total.
The proposed infrastructure improvements also include grading, water, sewer and storm-drainage work along with decorative lighting, landscaping, a retaining wall and other enhancements in the area of Willow and Franklin streets such as a pocket park on Willow.
In 2014, Mount Airy officials bought at auction the Spencer’s complex — where apparel manufacturing had ceased in 2007 — in order to redevelop it for new uses.
So far this has included the building of a market-rate apartment complex on Willow Street beside the Sparger Building.
Commission reappointments
In other action Thursday, the city board approved the reappointment of four members of the Mount Airy Appearance Commission whose terms have expired.
They include Ann Yokeley, Mary Lou Allred, Brooke Lowry and Polly Long.
Each was approved for a new three-year term, with the one for Yokeley to expire on Dec. 30, 2023 and those for Allred, Lowry and Long ending on June 30, 2024.
The Mount Airy Appearance Commission spearheads various beautification efforts in town — including an awards program to recognize business and residential properties that are setting a good example for others through aesthetic or architectural excellence. It also sponsors a community tree-lighting program each Christmas.
During the commissioners’ previous meeting on June 17, three members of the city Historic Preservation Commission were reappointed to new three-year terms in anticipation of their present ones ending on Wednesday of this week.
Bobbie Collins, Shelby King and Amanda Yarboro won’t see their new terms expire until June 30, 2024.
The Historic Preservation Commission is a citizen board that advises the city council on historic landmark and property designations and functions as a design review board for proposed changes to the exterior of structures.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.