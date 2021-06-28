Arts council awards multiple scholarships

The Surry Arts Council recently awarded more than $2,700 in scholarships to Surry County students planning to further their education in the arts.
The scholarship committee consisted of Henry Rowe, Kathy Pruett, Kelly Merritt, Matt Linville, Emily Loftis, Jennie Lowry, and Sylvia Lowry. Shelby Coleman, Surry Arts Council director of dance, artistic and educational programs, coordinated the process that was held with online audition submissions versus in-person auditions. Applications were received in drama, music, and visual and fine arts.
Robert Parks, drama, is the Betty Lynn Scholarship recipient. Parks is attending Catawba College and is pursuing a degree in musical theater. Will Nichols, instrumental music, is the Jimmy Lowry Scholarship recipient. Nichols is attending University of North Carolina at Greensboro and is pursuing a degree in music education. Callie Edmonds, voice, is the Mildred Wolfe Robertson Scholarship recipient. Edmonds is attending University of North Carolina at Greensboro and is pursuing a degree in music with vocal concentration. Abby Brady, drama, is the Sandy Beam Scholarship recipient. Brady is attending Appalachian State University and is pursuing a degree in theater education. Mallory Spagnoletti, visual/fine arts, is the Surry Arts Council Visual Arts Scholarship recipient. Spagnoletti is attending Appalachian State University and is pursuing a degree in fine arts.
All these students have connections with the Surry Arts Council as volunteers in summer programs, high school interns, participants in community theatre and other programs and classes.
These endowments are set up and managed by the North Carolina Community Foundation and the Winston-Salem Foundation. For information regarding setting up an endowment or scholarship fund and/or making contributions to existing endowments and scholarship funds, contact Tanya Jones, tanya@surryarts.org .