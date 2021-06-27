Ted Koppel pays visit to Mayberry

One of the most familiar figures in television news history was in Mount Airy this weekend as part of an upcoming report on a national network.
The visit by Ted Koppel, a special contributor to “CBS News Sunday Morning,” had been reported earlier this year in conjunction with the TV network’s interest in producing a segment on how “Mayberry” residents see the U.S. today and its future.
A CBS camera crew made its way to town Wednesday ahead of Koppel’s arrival.
“And I got in last night,” the veteran journalist said Friday while in downtown Mount Airy awaiting a ride courtesy of the Good Time Trolley Tours service. Koppel added that his itinerary was to include “all the key places” in Mount Airy and interviews with local residents such as retired actress Betty Lynn, who most fans know as Thelma Lou on “The Andy Griffith Show.”
Koppel, 81, whose journalistic career began in 1963, is best remembered for his time as the anchor of the “Nightline” late-evening news program on ABC-TV from 1980 to 2005, featuring in-depth reports on various issues and events.
Before “Nightline,” Koppel spent about 20 years as a broadcast journalist and news anchor for ABC, and during his career has won 25 Emmy Awards.
Koppel’s appearance in Mount Airy was geared toward taking another in-depth look, this time encompassing the economic and other implications of the modern-day “Mayberry” in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of “The Andy Griffith Show.”
Its first season hit the airwaves in October 1960 on the CBS network, and after ending in 1968 has been seen in reruns since.
Koppel explained during an interview Friday that one of his goals while in Mount Airy involves exploring reasons behind the continuing popularity of the show. A related theme he was pursuing concerns the huge role it plays in the local tourism industry due to visitors seeking a slice of the simpler life that Mayberry exemplifies.
“It’s obviously a charming town,” Koppel said while seated inside the trolley as several tourists trickled in, seemingly not recognizing the celebrity in their midst despite the camera crew poised nearby.
“And you know, the big question I have is the big question that town mothers and fathers have,” he added regarding the lure of the Mayberry mystique: “How do you keep it going when this generation of ‘Andy Griffith Show’ fans passes on?”
Koppel indicated that the answer to this longevity question might be years from now, based on an encounter he’d had earlier Friday with a 7-year-old boy vacationing from Ohio.
“He was here with his mom and dad,” related the CBS correspondent, who said the youth mentioned that he was a big fan of “The Andy Griffith Show” — including watching four hours of its old episodes every day.
Koppel also was planning to chat with “Thelma Lou” Friday afternoon at the Andy Griffith Museum. The longtime journalist said he had never met Betty Lynn.
The visit by the CBS crew additionally has included Wally’s Service Station, Griffith’s homeplace on East Haymore Street which is now a bed-and-breakfast establishment, and other noteworthy locations.
Koppel also was expected to converse with city government and other officials while here.
During the Friday interview, he inquired about the nature of local politics, which Dustin Stephens, a producer for “CBS News Sunday Morning,” has disclosed also would be part of the modern Mayberry report.
Stephens has said it is tied to the TV network’s ongoing coverage of a unique period for the nation and how this city associated with a fictional place — representing simpler times when everything was good — is conforming to the backdrop of reality.
“We’ve been reporting for the past year on this unprecedented moment in American history: the pandemic, the economy and a nation divided.”
For a recent “CBS News Sunday Morning” special edition, Koppel sat down with police officers to discuss law enforcement issues amid calls for reform.
The segment featuring Mount Airy is expected to be shown later this summer, but the exact date has not been announced.
