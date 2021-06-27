Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Crystal Ann Dishman, 39, of Surry County to Andrea Renee Stewart, 28, of Surry County.

– Richard Andrew Reynolds, 64, of Surry County to Charlie Quesenberry, 58, of Surry County.

– Milton Enrique Sepulveda Oliver, 19, of Surry County to Cristal Abneris Pabon Nieves, 21, of Surry County.

– William Tyler Myers, 26, of Tazwell County, Virginia, to Haley Brianne Thompson, 26, of Tazwell County.

– Justin Troy Quarles, 27, of Surry County to Kaitlyn Mackenzie Fish, 26, of Surry County.

– Robert Suarez, 30, of Surry County to Guadalupe Arisbeth Rodriguez, 25, of Surry County.

– David Harold Hauser, 45, of Surry County to Stephanie Laura Shinault, 38, of Surry County.

– Demont Junior Dewalt, 20, of Yadkin County to Haley Danielle Lineberry, 18, of Yadkin County.

– Justin Michael Vaughn, 35, of Surry County to Kaci Michelle Howard, 33, of Surry County.

– Steven Anthony Blackburn, 48, of Surry County to Cathy Ann Eaton, 41, of Surry County.

– Gary Wayne Chandler, 56, of Surry County to Victoria Lynne Putman, 51, of Surry County.

– Charles Chester Setser, 36, of Surry County to Megan Elisse Graham, 32, of Surry County.

– Travis McKinley Taylor, 23, of Stokes County to Ava Lee Daniels, 22, of Stokes County.