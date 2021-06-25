Peach festival to aid Mayberry4Paws

June 25, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Its tasty namesake fruit will be the centerpiece of the Just Peachy Festival on the Orchard Saturday at Miss Angel’s Farm near Mount Airy, to benefit the Mayberry4Paws animal-advocacy group.

On the surface, peaches and paws appear to have nothing in common, but the two will come together symbolically this Saturday for an event to aid a local animal-advocacy group.

This will occur during a fourth-annual peach festival on Miss Angel’s Farm at 252 Heart Lane (formerly Quarter Horse Lane), located west of Mount Airy near Interstate 77, off N.C. 89.

It is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, featuring activities throughout the day at the 65-acre orchard operation, with an admission cost of $6 per person.

This will include live music by a one-man band, barrel trains, hayrides, bounce houses, a pie-eating contest, a family tug of war, a 50-50 drawing and raffle, the selection of a Little Miss Peach and Little Mr. Peach with the pageant winners judged by the 2021 Miss Agriculture from Guilford County, a Hula Hoop contest for kids, a silent auction, a tater sack race for kids, a cake walk and more.

In excess of 25 vendors offering items ranging from homemade crafts to artwork to honey also are to be on the grounds.

Each year the event benefits a local charity and for 2021 it will be Mayberry4Paws, a non-profit organization whose mission involves subsidizing the cost of spaying and neutering pets in economically disadvantaged households.

The ultimate goal of Mayberry4Paws is to reduce the number of canines entering the Surry County Animal Shelter and thus the number of lives lost.

Angela Shur, the owner of Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies in downtown Mount Airy and the farm-orchard operation along with her husband Randy, is excited about aiding that group due to her ongoing concern about the plight of animals.

“One dollar from every ticket will be going to them,” she said Thursday of Mayberry4Paws, in addition to proceeds from the 50-50 drawing and silent auction.

Mayberry4Paws and three other animal-advocacy groups previously benefited from a yard sale event at Miss Angel’s Farm in April, with each receiving $250.

Shur also is enthused about the pie-eating contest to begin at noon, offering the chance for cash.

“I used to do it downtown,” she said, but the event has been moved to Miss Angel’s Farm.

Contestants can register for it until 11 a.m. Saturday by calling Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies.

An educational lecture on peaches also is planned during the festival, which additionally offers the opportunity for attendees to walk around the orchard, gardens and fields featuring sunflowers and wildflowers. A corn maze is another attraction at the site.

Pre-picked peaches will be available for sale along with food items such as peach pie, turnovers, doughnuts, ice cream and fritters. A peach pancake breakfast is slated to kick off the festival at 9 a.m.

In addition, food trucks are expected to be part of the mix along with locally produced wine, sangria, cider and beer.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.