Police reports

June 24, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Mount Airy man was jailed Monday on charges stemming from his alleged pointing of a gun at two people and verbally threatening to harm them, according to city police reports.

Kristopher Ryan Bagley, 23, of 227 Quail Trail, was charged with two counts each of assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats in the aftermath of an incident Sunday night at his home. Two women are listed as victims in the case, Valerie Ann Ousmane and Audrey Sechrest Mills.

Ousmane has the same address as Bagley, with Mills residing elsewhere on Quail Trail. Bagley is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Monday.

• Matthew Anthon Scales, 28, listed as homeless, was charged with injury to real property early Thursday after he was encountered by an officer during a property damage call, for which no other details were listed. Scales was released under a $500 unsecured bond to be in District Court on Aug. 2.

• Police learned of another property-damage incident on June 11, which involved an unknown suspect kicking open a locked door to a women’s restroom at Circle K on North Main Street before leaving the store. The wooden door jamb was broken during the incident and the trimming around a striker plate damaged.

No monetary estimate was given for the crime that actually occurred during the early morning hours of May 25.

• A break-in and larceny involving a motor vehicle was discovered on June 10 at the residence of Darius Ja-Juan Torrence on Newsome Street, targeting his 1988 Chevrolet S-10 pickup, which was secured at the time.

Property valued at $1,750 was listed as stolen, including a diamond ring; a Kicker speaker set of tweeters; a Kobalt 24-volt cordless drill, blue in color; and miscellaneous fishing items.

• Jimmy Dee Snow, 52, of 266 New Crosswinds Drive, was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond on drug charges filed on June 4.

These include possession of methamphetamine, a felony, along with misdemeanor possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred after Snow was encountered by officers during a suspicious-vehicle investigation at a location on North South Street near Orchard Street.

He is facing a Monday court appearance.