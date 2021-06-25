Police reports

The blue water storage tank on Rockford Street cheerfully greets visitors to town — featuring an image of Andy and Opie no less — but that colorful display obscures big business implications surrounding the site.

This includes recent discussions by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners regarding lease fees paid by the world’s largest communications company to place cell phone antennas on the elevated tank which are now in the $50,000-per-year range.

City officials have decided to stall action on a lease renewal sought by AT&T because they don’t think the company will be paying enough to utilize that facility.

“I think the board really just wanted to be treated fair,” Mayor Ron Niland explained regarding that development.

“They need to be fair with us,” Niland said of AT&T.

The issue dates to 1997, when Mount Airy entered into a lease agreement with AT&T (BellSouth) to place antennas on the tank for a monthly charge of $1,250. The initial term of that arrangement was five years, with an option to extend it for four additional five-year terms, according to city government documents.

Each of those subsequent five-year renewals has been accompanied by increases in annual lease fees of 15 percent. And because AT&T has added equipment at the site over the years, the monthly cost is now $4,228 — or $50,736 annually.

The company is wanting Mount Airy officials to extend the agreement for six additional five-year terms, with the same $4,228 fee to be paid for the first five years. But rather than forking over 15 percent more for each extension after that, AT&T is seeking only a 10-percent hike.

That apparent trend toward reduced rates is not sitting too well with city leaders, given the present state of the cell phone industry.

“The market for these things is growing and growing,” Niland said during a council meeting on June 3. He suggested that with the huge increase in cell phone customers a periodic hike of at least 15 percent is warranted.

Commissioners Marie Wood and Jon Cawley were especially vocal about the proposal at hand, with Cawley pointing out that it would lock the municipality into a situation of limited fee increases for many years.

“I just think it can be better negotiated,” he said during a May 20 meeting when the board opted to table action on the renewal until its June 3 session to allow this to occur.

During the later meeting, city Public Works Director Mitch Williams said he had sought that outcome, but one issue involves the fact that once a lease is established national telecommunications companies hire consultants to lobby for lower rates at renewal time.

Williams cited difficulties in contacting someone with AT&T who can make decisions on fees. He indicated that his renegotiations had produced limited success in this regard, including possible increases beyond 15 percent in the future.

Using existing facilities such as overhead water tanks is a lucrative option for companies, which avoid the costs of acquiring their own sites to erect towers along with possible neighborhood opposition and hassles with governmental approvals.

Niland mentioned during the discussion that there are also rate consultants working on behalf of cities and said this might be a good option for Mount Airy since they are familiar with similar cases and what other localities receive.

“I’d like to know before we hire a consultant how much it’s going to cost,” Commissioner Tom Koch responded.

City Manager Barbara Jones said resources that don’t involve any expense will be relied on first. Williams said one avenue involves working through a tank-maintenance company for the city in an effort to obtain better rates.

Officials agreed there is time to pursue this since the present contract does not expire until October 2022.

Rezoning approval

In other recent action, the city commissioners approved a zoning change for a cluster of parcels in the East Bluemont Road area which are just off North Andy Griffith Parkway in the vicinity of Parrish Tire Co.

The physical addresses for the locations involved are 758, 760 and 768 E. Bluemont Road and 214 and 215 Crestview St.

Those sites were rezoned from the Highway Business (B-4) classification to General Residential (R-6).

Usually, zoning changes are initiated by property owners or developers, but in this instance it was the city planning office.

“The request is basically to correct the zoning map,” one planner, Ben Barcroft, told the commissioners.

Barcroft said the change was needed to accommodate future plans of those owning the residential properties.

“They cannot add on to their homes as is, due to being zoned commercial,” he said of one example.

“We spoke with several neighbors,” Barcroft advised, and letters of support for the rezoning were received from some.

No one expressed opposition to the change during a public hearing preceding the unanimous rezoning vote.