Woman wins $1 million lottery prize locally

June 24, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

A Cana, Virginia, woman has become one of the few winners of a lottery prize of $1 million or more in this area, according to an announcement Thursday.

Julia Dowell had bought a ticket for the $1,000,000 Bankroll game of the N.C. Education Lottery at the Speedway convenience store on Rockford Street in Mount Airy.

As it turns out, her $10 “investment” for that transaction allowed Dowell to capture the big prize in the scratch-off game that was launched in November. She had a one in 1.2 million chance of doing so, according to odds posted for state lottery games.

The Carroll County woman was given the choice of taking the $1 million prize as an annuity of $50,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

Dowell chose the lump sum of $600,000 and took home $424,503 after required federal and state tax withholdings, according to Thursday’s announcement.

The Cana woman couldn’t be reached for comment and declined to have her picture taken by lottery officials or, as is also customary among such winners, provide any statements about that outcome.

“She was not open to any media interviews and did not feel comfortable sharing any details in terms of her reaction and plans for the prize money,” N.C. Education Lottery representative Garcelle Vierra explained Thursday.

A Facebook profile seeming to match Dowell’s description lists her as a retiree previously employed as an assistant manager at Burger King, who attended North Surry High School and Appalachian State University.

There also was no reaction publicly to the winning lottery ticket from personnel at Speedway.

“We’re not allowed to answer any questions from the media — we could lose our jobs over it,” said a woman identified as the general manager.

Based on a check of available local media records, the last time someone in this area won a lottery prize of at least $1 million was in November 2014.

That also involved an interstate connection, but rather than someone from Virginia buying a winning ticket in Mount Airy, a resident of this city did so there.

Phyllis Hutson became a $1 million winner in the Virginia Lottery after buying scratch-off tickets for a game called “Gold” at Dry Pond Convenience Store on Virginia 103 in Patrick County.

“I was just numb,” Hutson, whose primary residence was reported to be in Stuart, Virginia, but who also was listed as having a home in Mount Airy, said at the time.

Virginia’s lottery system has been in place since the late 1980s, while North Carolina’s is one of the nation’s youngest, having been enacted in 2005.

