SCC program celebrates student success

June 24, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Phillip Hopkins, SCC lead instructor of the Collision Repair & Refinishing Technology program, presents Andrew Fleming with the program’s Extra Mile Award certificate. (Submitted photo)

Surry Community College’s Collision Repair & Refinishing Technology program recently wrapped up the spring semester with a “Review, Reflect and Recognized” day to celebrate student success. The day started with breakfast and a picture slideshow reviewing the learning objectives for the semester.

Collectively, the students earned 29 I-CAR certifications for the semester, which is a new certification program at SCC. “These certifications are industry recognized and will set these students up for success when they start their careers in the collision industry,” college officials said.

Three students were recognized for perfect attendance: Andrew Fleming, Jonathan Fleming, and Narly Chavez-Arellano. Andrew Fleming was also selected for the “Extra Mile” award, going above and beyond to assist his fellow classmates.

In the Collision Repair & Refinishing Technology program, five students recently completed the certificate, and three students have decided to continue working toward the diploma, joining three others already in the diploma program.

“This has been a great group of students to start with since my transition from Forsyth Tech in January 2021,” said Phillip Hopkins, lead instructor of Collision Repair & Refinishing Technology. “It is an honor to serve in the community in which I live, and a privilege to show up to Surry Community College each day and teach the skills that can transform the lives of our students. The collision industry desperately needs new technicians to help fill the skills gap. I think it’s important to finish off the semester celebrating the success of our students, letting them know that they matter and belong.”

Attending the celebration were Dr. Candace Holder, SCC chief academic and information officer; Forrest Lineberry, executive director of Workforce and Community Education; Susan Ratcliff, director of occupational programs; Ray Hoots, SCC director of engineering; David Hawks, SCC Collision Repair & Refinishing adjunct instructor; and Phillip Hopkins, lead instructor of collision repair & refinishing technology.

Anyone with questions about SCC’s Collision Repair & Refinishing Technology program, contact Phillip Hopkins at 336-386-3623 or hopkinspl@surry.edu.

The deadline to register for the fall semester is Aug. 2, and fall classes start Aug. 16. Anyone needing help with the college application, class registration or tuition assistance should contact Student Services at 336-386-3264 or studentservices@surry.edu. Go to surry.edu to review a list of fall classes and for more information.