2 deputies injured in shooting accident

Two Surry County Sheriff’s Office deputies were injured in an accidental shooting Wednesday, according to Sheriff Steve Hiatt.

According to a release from his office, the two were hurt during a training event at the Mount Airy Firing Range.

“The injuries occurred as a result of an accidental discharge of a firearm,” the sheriff said in a written statement. “Both deputies were treated and released from Northern Regional Hospital due to minor injuries.”

Hiatt said the incident was reported to the Mount Airy Police Department, and his office has opened an internal review of the incident.

Questions posed to the sheriff’s office regarding the circumstances of the shooting, type of firearm used, type of injuries the deputies received, and other information were not immediately answered by Hiatt or his office.