Young Audience Series continues Saturday

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Surry Arts Council has canceled its public gatherings.

In an effort to continue to provide arts and entertainment to the community, the SAC staff has tried to come up with new ways to engage people using the internet.

One of those involves the Arts Alive summer camp, which explores arts and culture through music, dance and crafts.

“We are doing a T-shirt design contest for Arts Alive, which is an around-the-world theme this year,” said Madi Matanick, the artistic and visual arts director. “They have to draw a design that fits the theme.”

This theme include discovering something about each of the seven continents, such as culture, food, music and dress. Matanick said kids can check out the Surry Arts Count Facebook page for ideas about what to include in the design.

Barring any changes due to ongoing health concerns, the summer camp will be held on consecutive weeks in June. The first week will be for ages 3-5, then a week for ages 6-11. However, exceptions are allowed in some situations, such as siblings who want to be in the same week.

Working with Matanick on these ideas is Shelby Coleman, director of artistic and educational programs.

Tanya Jones, SAC executive director, announced the hiring of the two at the same time in January 2018.

“We received many, many resumes when we posted the position, but Madi and Shelby both stood out as exceptionally qualified candidates,” said Jones.

Matanick is originally from Charleston, S.C., and obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theater at Ohio Northern University with a minor in art. She toured with Missoula Children’s Theatre for two years. Aside from acting, she likes working in watercolor and acrylic paints, drawing and ceramics.

Coleman is originally from Kentucky and graduated from Morehead State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Theater with minors in business and dance.

In addition to touring with Missoula Children’s Theatre for two years, Coleman has worked as a teaching artist for Lexington Children’s Theatre, toured with The Little Company (an educational touring troupe), and taught dance at a collegiate level.

With the public events canceled, however, the part-time staffers were sent home, Jones said. This included Heather Elliott, who didn’t let that stop her.

• Elliott recorded a video “Yoga with Heather” and posted it to the SAC Facebook page on Thursday. By Friday afternoon it already had 47 shares.

• Coleman is seeking video submissions for a chance to be featured in a video compilation about “Seussical Jr.”

Learn the song “Oh the Things You Can Think” and then send in your video of you performing the song, said Matanick. For those who don’t know the song yet, go to the SAC Facebook page and follow a link to a Google drive with musical clips.

The deadline for submission is 3 p.m. on Friday, March 27. Any age can take part.

• The arts council has been posting an SAC Quarantine Craft of the Day. All of the items are made from things you would likely have at home, said Matanick. The instructions and/or template can be printed out on a personal printer if desired.

• SAC holds youth dance programs. Those in the classes can contact the arts council to get access to videos taken of the dance routines so that they can practice at home. There will be a dance contest submission coming soon.

• Darrius and Gabe Flowers posted on the Facebook page a 19-minute video of the two playing guitar and mandolin and singing. Others are encouraged to do the same.

The arts council stated about these hard times on Facebook.

“Don’t let it knock you down. Stay positive. Stay active. Stay mindful. Stay artsy by doing the following:

“Pick up that paint brush, pencil or charcoal and paint, draw or sketch.

“Be free! Turn up the music and dance around the house with your kids, your significant other, or yourself … just dance!

“Sing or write a song.

“Do you play an instrument? Then learn a new song. If you don’t play an instrument, now is a good time to give it a try.

“If you enjoy theater, write your own play, or memorize lines from your favorite.

“Do you like poetry? Write your own poem or read your favorite poem out loud.

“Make your own short film.

“Whether you’re an amateur or professional photographer, take photographs. Try photographing something different.

“Do you knit or weave? Knit and weave away.

“The sky is the limit. Artistic expression is a powerful tool, helping us process the world around us. So, whatever you’re doing, share it with us on the Surry Arts Council Facebook and Instagram pages #sacartsmatter. We’d love to see how you’re staying artsy.“

Folks can sign up for an arts council email newsletter to be notified of any reschedulings and new developments. Call the SAC office at 336-786-7998 to be added to the email list.

For additional information, visit the website at www.surryarts.org. Follow the SAC on Facebook at www.facebook.com/surryartscouncil/.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com