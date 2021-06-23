Young Audience Series continues Saturday

June 23, 2021 John Peters II Arts, News 0

Young audience members participate in casting a spell.

<p>Director Shelby Coleman invites young audience members to join in on the show.</p>

Director Shelby Coleman invites young audience members to join in on the show.

<p>Actors Walker York, Allie Pell, and Gracie St. Angelo stare in shock at the spell put on the princess, Raegan Amos.</p>

Actors Walker York, Allie Pell, and Gracie St. Angelo stare in shock at the spell put on the princess, Raegan Amos.

The Surry Arts Council Young Audience Series continues this week with “Princess Pigface” on Saturday, June 26, at 10:30 a.m. at the Blackmon Amphitheatre. The shows are free and are funded by a grant from the Mount Airy/Surry County Community Foundation.

The feature this Saturday is an interactive fairytale. Audience members large and small will be invited to participate in the show.

Actors Raegan Amos, Robert Parks, Allie Pell, Gracie St. Angelo, and Walker York bring this beloved fairytale to life. When a cruel and selfish king learns that his step-daughter’s beauty could be the end to his tyrannical reign, he places a spell on her—cursing her with the face of a pig. Now, Princess Pigface of Hillshire must cross many hills and swim many streams, seeking out acceptance and true love’s first kiss. Along the way, she meets a dashingly handsome woodsman who prefers picking flowers to hunting, and comes to learn that true beauty is found within.

Told with tongue firmly in cheek, this is a magical fairy tale that both kids and adults should enjoy.

Upcoming shows include a Dance Party with Blanton Youell on Saturday July 3 and Saturday July 31, Fairy Tales with Evan Barnard on July 17 and August 7, and Princess Pigface returns on July 10 and July 24.