Python programming, DMV classes set at SCC

June 23, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Surry Community College will be offering Introduction to Python Programming online Tuesday, July 6 through Thursday, July 29. The cost is $71. This class will introduce students to Python programming via hands-on instruction.

Advance registration and payment are required. Tuition assistance may be available. To determine eligibility, complete the form at surry.edu/funding.

For more information or to register, contact Dr. Kathryn Moland, PMP, at 336-386-3306 or molandk@surry.edu, or register online at surry.edu/comptech.

***

The college will be holding a DMV: Auto Dealer License Renewal class, which is required by the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles for professionals to renew a license to be an automobile dealer in North Carolina.

The class will be held on Thursday, July 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville.

This N.C. Vehicle Sales Regulations class is offered for independent automotive dealers. Completion of this six-hour course meets the requirement of the North Carolina Independent Auto Dealers Association for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles for license renewal. The cost is $101.

Advance registration and payment are required. For more information or to register, call 336-386-3580.