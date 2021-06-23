• A Mount Airy man is jailed under a $50,000 secured bond after two separate incidents on the same day, one involving $4,000 in damages and stolen property at an automotive business and the other the theft of clothing worth hundreds of dollars from a department store, according to city police reports.
Jamar Antwane Furnace, 29, of 113 Clark Lane, No. 60, is facing five felony charges —including breaking and entering, larceny and three counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle — and two misdemeanor counts of damage to property in the automotive-related case and a pair of misdemeanors in the store incident: larceny and possession of stolen property.
Initially, Furnace allegedly took various clothing items worth $433 last Wednesday at Roses, which were recovered. After being released on citation, he allegedly used a motor vehicle shock about 9 p.m. that day to break an industrial glass door (causing $350 in damage) to gain entry at Right Way Automotive on Bluemont Road, where a Chevrolet Malibu and Toyota Corolla also were targeted.
Further damage totaling $2,380 occurred there to an Acer computer monitor, a Canon printer/scanner unit, a Spectrum Internet modem and WiFi router and a Blackhawk WiFi router, a wireless security system, a surge protector and wiring of the two vehicles. Meanwhile, items valued at $1,270 were stolen, including two vehicle batteries, a jump box, miscellaneous vehicle keys and three quarts of oil, which were recovered after police answered an alarm call at the business.
In addition to Right Way Automotive, Tracy B. Collins of Niston Lane and Ira Tyrell Francis of Ennice were victimized, with Furnace scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on July 12 and 19.
• Circle K on Rockford Street was the scene of a larceny on June 14, when an unknown suspect concealed Reese’s candy and left the store without paying.
• William Christopher Poff, 49, of 354 Maple Grove Church Road, was jailed without bond on a domestic-violence protective order violation on June 13 after police investigated a civil disturbance at Starlite Motel, with Brenda Sue Kincaid listed as the victim. Poff, who also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia — a glass smoking device — is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Aug. 23.
• Shamal Niquan Cox, 24, listed as homeless, was charged with second-degree trespassing on June 13 after officers encountered him during a civil disturbance call at a Linville Road location from which he had been banned.
Cox was released under a $300 unsecured bond to be in court on June 28.
• Decorative candle lanterns valued at $20 were discovered stolen on June 12 from a porch at the residence of Michael Justin Brooks on Maple Street.
• Krista Renee Peaks, 36, of Hillsville, Virginia, was arrested as a fugitive from justice and held under a $115,000 secured bond on June 11 after police encountered her during a suspicious-vehicle call at 2123 Rockford St. They discovered Peaks’ name entered in a national crime database as being wanted for an unspecified matter in Carroll/Grayson counties in Virginia.
She is facing a June 28 court date in Dobson.
• Counterfeit currency was received at Starbucks on Rockford Street on June 11, when a large-denomination bill that turned out to be bogus was presented for a product purchased, with legitimate money received as change.
• An attempt was made on June 7 to steal the catalytic converter from a 2012 Toyota Prius owned by Virginia Mary Forestieri of Forest Haven Way in Dobson, which occurred in the parking lot of Dollar Tree on Rockford Street. The converter was partially cut from the vehicle, resulting in damage to the exhaust hangar and a total monetary impact of $2,075.
• A black LG V40 cell phone valued at $950, owned by Amy Elizabeth Arnold of Bluemont Road, was stolen on June 7 at Food Lion on South Andy Griffith Parkway, where Arnold is employed.
• Chad Allen Smith, 39, of 115 Martha Lowe Road, Lowgap, turned himself in on a felony charge of attempted uttering on June 7 at the Mount Airy Probation Office. The charge had been filed on April 1 through the Elkin Police Department, with no other details listed.
Smith was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for a July 8 appearance in District Court.