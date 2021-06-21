Southern named Surry EMS director

DOBSON — Surry County has a new emergency services director, a veteran of the local EMS unit whose career with the county spans nearly 30 years.
Eric Southern, now a shift supervisor with Surry County Emergency Services, is scheduled to take over as director on July 1.
He will oversee operations of the Emergency Medical Services, Emergency Management, Fire Marshal and HazMat (hazardous materials) components.
Southern’s appointment caps off a series of adjustments necessitated by the death of John Shelton on Jan. 17. Shelton was a longtime emergency services director for Surry County with 43 years of service. He also was the county’s medical examiner.
David Speight, another veteran member of the EMS, has been filling in as interim director since shortly after Shelton’s loss.
Others in that mix include Dale Harold as an interim medical examiner and Eddie Jordan in an interim emergency management capacity.
In clarifying the overall hierarchy of the operation, a spokesman with the county manager’s officer pointed out Monday that Shelton fulfilled the roles of emergency services director and emergency management coordinator.
The emergency management coordinator position is in the recruitment phase and open until filled, the spokesman added, reminding that someone is serving in the interim role.
Emergency Management is a division under Southern, so he will oversee the emergency management coordinator.
Southern additionally is one of the medical examiners, with others also assisting with those duties, the explanation from the manager’s office states.
The new emergency services director was appointed after a selection process that included representatives from county government and public safety agencies on the local and state levels.
Highly trained
Southern is a graduate of North Surry High School, Guilford Technical Community College and Kaplan University with a bachelor’s degree in fire and emergency management.
He also graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s Emergency Management Institute and Purdue University with a master of science degree in homeland security and emergency management.
Southern has training and certifications in numerous areas, including as a North Carolina paramedic and critical care paramedic.
He also has Instructor Level II status with the North Carolina Office of EMS, along with State Fire Marshal Level II, N.C. Local Incident Management Team, Emergency Vehicle Driver, Hazardous Materials Firefighter Level I and II and Rapid Intervention Team instructor credentials.
In addition, Southern is a North Carolina technical rescuer, master scuba diver, swiftwater rescue technician with Level II status and Crisis Intervention Team member.
His career with Surry County started in 1992. Southern held the positions of EMT-intermediate, EMT paramedic, EMS unit coordinator and assistant shift supervisor before being appointed as shift supervisor in 2013.
Southern could not be reached for comment concerning his new role as emergency services director.
He said in a statement that he is “humbled to be selected for this position and grateful for the opportunity afforded to me by so many who educated, supported, trained and kept the faith during my career.”
Southern is looking forward to perpetuating a team effort surrounding local agencies.
“Being able to serve in this capacity with the dedicated public safety professionals, paid and volunteer, throughout Surry County will be a true privilege,” his statement reads.
“It is with great enthusiasm and appreciation that I look towards this future endeavor with Surry County Emergency Services.”
“I would like to congratulate Eric on his appointment as emergency services director and we look forward to working with him,” County Manager Chris Knopf said in a statement.
“His extensive experience and familiarity with our Emergency Services Department will benefit him during this time of transition.”
