United Way appoints new executive director

June 22, 2021 John Peters II News 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Hiatt

For the second time in less than a year, the United Fund of Surry has a new executive director.

The organization’s board of directors recently appointed Melissa Hiatt to the post. She replaced Monique Farrell Smith, who took on the role in July 2020 and left earlier this spring — April 24 was her last day. It took the board less than a month to find their next leader, when the agency officially offered the position to Hiatt May 20. She started her new post on Monday.

Hiatt has been a long-time volunteer and advocate of the United Fund, according to the agency.

“Her local knowledge, nonprofit experience, and passion for our community positions her well for leading the United Fund of Surry and our partner agencies in serving our community,” the board said in a statement naming her as the new executive director.

Hiatt, who left the post of senior director of development of Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care for the new job, said she believes her previous non-profit experience has helped prepare her for the role.

“I’m so excited and honored,” she said. “Twenty years ago, I found a passion for the non-profit world in general and in making a difference for the people of my community. I’m looking forward to working one on one with our 26 member agencies and serving our community.”

Hiatt, a Surry County native, attended Surry Community College as well as various other educational institutions and possesses a bachelor of science degree in human services and communications, and a master’s degree in public administration with a minor in nonprofit management. Hiatt has served multiple local and national non-profits in leadership positions.

With her new role, Hiatt will be at the helm of a 61-year-old organization that has taken a leading role in the community in supporting human service agencies and helping those who are struggling. The United Fund’s 26 member agencies address a multitude of needs within the community including crisis and emergency care; food, utility, and medical assistance; shelter; counseling services; and opportunities for youth, seniors and the disabled.

Through her previous experience, Hiatt has worked closely with the United Ways and United Funds in more than 20 counties in North Carolina, the board said in its announcement of her appointment. “She has witnessed firsthand how important United Fund dollars are to a community and the positive economic impact that can have on the families and community growth.

“Her ultimate goal is to strengthen the United Fund Agency, increase its portfolio, and energize community engagement, while assisting member agencies with their own growth and sustainability planning.”