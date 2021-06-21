Migrant Education Program recognized

A county school official and her team was recently recognized for work which received a statewide award.
The Surry County Board of Education recognized LuAnne Llewllyn, director of federal programs, and her staff for having received the North Carolina Public Schools Migrant Education Program Luis Libreros Award for Outstanding Migrant Education Program. Surry County Schools received the award for “exemplary services provided to migratory children and families,” according to the county school system.
The program was recognized for meeting or exceeding:
● State Migrant Education Program objectives
● Full compliance during a February 2021 cross program federal monitoring
● Exemplary feedback from migrant parents
● Low error rates on Certificates of Eligibility
● Effective and creative summer support programming as well as during the year.
The Surry Migrant Education Program also had three parents participate in the State-level Migrant Education Program-Parent Advisory Council.
“The mission of the North Carolina Migrant Education Program is to help migrant students and youth meet high academic challenges by overcoming the obstacles created by frequent moves, educational disruption, cultural and language differences, and health-related problems,” the school system said.
”Llewellyn and her team work tirelessly to provide not only the basic requirements of the program but so much more. Migratory families in Surry County are fortunate to have them on their side. They truly care about individuals and want to see them succeed and prosper.”
“LuAnne Llewellyn…is a huge advocate for diverse populations whose circumstances can cause them to be marginalized,” said Superintendent Travis L. Reeves. “She is passionate about providing a variety of learning opportunities for all students. She is also an advocate for English learners and will go above and beyond to make sure they achieve academically, emotionally, and socially.”
Llewellyn said winning the award “was a team effort.”
Team member Gerardo Linares was not present at the board recognitions. Dr. Reeves told the audience that he works with identification and recruitment; MEP/English Language and parent support. In addition, he works with the Out-Of-School Youth and H2A workers in the migrant team member education program. He is the “Voice of Surry County Schools” and is well-known for conveying important telephone messages to our migrant parents. He has been in migrant education for twelve years.
Team member Evette Bustamante works at the English Second Language Intake Center at Rockford Elementary and maintains monthly support services reports for all migrant students and families as well as tutoring high school migrant students at Surry Central High School. She is the “friendly face” of Surry County Schools and makes the transition into our school district, safe and easy. She has been with the program for 18 years.
Team member Karen Romero is a newcomer to the program. Romero is a migrant student teaching assistant who works primarily with middle and high school students in both virtual and face-to-face settings. She also supports communications with second language parents so they can be involved in their students’ educational success. With bachelors degrees in Spanish and zoology, she is able to assist high school students with their coursework and pursuing higher education