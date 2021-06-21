120 graduate from SCC program

A total of 120 students earned their High School Equivalency (HSE) and Adult High School (AHS) diplomas from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, from Surry Community College, the school recently announced.
Seventeen High School Equivalency students and three Adult High School program students were recognized during the 31st annual HSE/AHS Graduation held at the Surry Community College Gymnasium in Dobson.
Dr. Candace Holder, SCC chief academic and information officer, was the guest speaker, and college President Dr. David Shockley presented graduates with their diplomas.
Among those graduates are: Camden Atkins, Shane Atkinson, Baeleigh Backstrom, Crystal Barker, Alysha Barnes, Angie Bowman, Marisa Brown, Ciara Davis, Misty Dean, Kaylyn Dix, Nathan Duplessis, Amber Harris, and Austin Hicks, all of Mount Airy;
Michael Kightlinger, Austin King, Virginia Knight, Jose Larraga, Christopher Leftwich, Megan Mackie, Bryan Scott Manuel, Wendy McCraw, Wesley Meador, Isabella Parks, Jessie Presnell, Whitney Puckett, Alexander Rivas,and Mariza Saldan, also of Mount Airy;
Susan Sanchez, Aracely Sanchez Miranda, Joseph Simpson, Jessica Smith, Brantly Stewart, Cassidy Thomas, Nathan Tucker, Scarlette Tucker, Robert Tuttle, Maggie Upchurch, and Sara Woodruff, all of Mount Airy;
Mark Bell, Nicole Copeland, Rachel Curry, and Mark Walters, all of Dobson; Benjamin Bryant, Mike Holtz, and Kenya Stephens, all of Pilot Mountain; Jacob Freeman, James McCray, and Lilia Soriano, all of of Ararat; Bryanna Chaney of Lowgap;
Brandon Ashley, Zymee Blackburn, Natalie Burckhalter, Juliana Carranza, Doris Concepcion Anorve Cruz, Aliah Hessberger, Braden Lovett, Ella Millington, Mary Moore, Chasity Morawietz, Tony Richardson, Chitica Rodriguez, Jamie Shumate, Vaughn Staples, Devon Thornlow, Anthony Triplett, and Aden Vestal of Elkin;
Abigail Goins, Zachary Goins, Christopher Youngblood, and Summer Youngblood of Pinnacle; Cyra Bohner and Adam Seagraves of State Road;
Ashley Conner, Ashley Felts, and Jacob King of Ararat, Virginia; Kevin Haynes of Cana, Virginia; Joseph Cardwell of Lambsburg, Virginia; and Molly Widener of Hillsville, Virginia.
Surry offers two assessment options for earning a High School Equivalency Diploma. Students can take either the General Educational Development Test or the High School Equivalency Test. Successful passage of either test results in an HSE Diploma issued by the North Carolina Board of Community Colleges. Surry offers free preparation classes to give students an opportunity to gain the knowledge and skills needed to successfully pass the test. Online preparation classes are also offered.
Surry’s Adult High School program offers an alternative to the HSE program for adults who did not graduate from high school. Anyone lacking a few credits from high school can enroll in the online program in order to acquire a high school diploma. In-person assistance is given to anyone who needs tutoring. The AHS program was established by Surry with affiliation agreements with local school districts. An AHS diploma is awarded by the number of credits and specified courses adopted by the State Board of Education as the requirement for graduation from the public high school.
For more information about Surry’s High School Equivalency programs, contact Jennifer Pardue at 336-386-3674, or Nichole Shores at 336-386-3441