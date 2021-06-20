Cool cars on a hot day

A 1959 Chevy, as viewed over the engine compartment of Donald Anderson’s 1960 Chevy Impala, turns onto Main Street in Mount Airy Saturday afternoon. (John Peters | Mount Airy News) Clark Blevins, holding his little friend Bandit, shows off his 1993 F150. The vehicle was once a work truck, hauling classic cars to shows, before Blevins decided to turn the truck into a show automobile. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)

If anyone wondered just how much folks were looking forward to the return of the Mayberry Cool Cars and Rods Cruise-In, all it took was a quick glance down Main Street in Mount Airy — or most any side street — to answer.

The streets were packed, and classic car owners and fans were almost giddy to be back in Mount Airy after the series was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thomas and B.J. McKnight, of Galax, Virginia, were sitting at the corner of East Oak and Main Streets, in front of the chamber of commerce building, watching over their pair of his and hers classic vehicles as they talked about how excited they were to be back in Mount Airy.

“We came early to get a good parking spot,” Thomas McKnight said. “We were here before lunch, and we were lucky to find these two spots,” he said, motioning to his 1970 Dodge Challenger and her 1970 Mustang Mach I.

The two have gone to more than a few cruise-ins and car shows over the years, and the Mount Airy event has become one of their favorites. They said it had been a couple of years since they were able to bring their cars down, but they believe cruise-ins are more than just a time to enjoy some nostalgia.

“This is an important part of our past, our history,” he said, adding he graduated from high school in 1973. “This is how we grew up.”

The two — BJ graduated in 1970 — got the first of their two classic autos in 2007 when Thomas bought the challenger.

“It was in pretty rough shape,” B.J. said of the auto.

“It was covered in primer,” Thomas said, adding he and his brother spent many hours building the engine and restoring the car.

The Mach I came in 2014 and was in good shape, with just a few customization’s added. Now the two of them love showing off the classic muscle cars.

Donald Anderson, of Mount Airy, was sitting in some welcome shade as folks admired his 1960 Chevy Impala, a vehicle that’s only seen two owners.

“That car’s been here in Mount Airy all it’s life,” he said, adding that a neighbor of his bought the car new from the old Gaddy Chevy dealer.

“I’ve been looking at it all my life,” he said with a laugh, recalling his childhood days watching the car drive by.

Five or six years ago, he said he purchased the car from the family of the original owner.

“It was in good shape, but I’ve totally restored it,” he said. The car hasn’t been out in a year and a half because of the pandemic, so it was the first of his nine classic cars he took out this year, much to the enjoyment of Saturday’s crowd.

Clark Bevins, of Hernersville, said he drove about two hours to take part in Saturday’s cruise-in, the first time he’s ever been to the Mount Airy event.

“This has been great,” he said. “I’ll definitely come back.”

His comments came while standing next to his 1993 F150 truck, which he said was a long-time work truck before he decided to make it a show vehicle.

“I used this for regular use,” he said, looking over the pristine truck bed. “I’ve hauled a lot of stuff in it, I’ve pulled a lot of trailers. I’ve pulled cars to car shows with it.”

He said in those early years with his truck he never saw it as anything other than a work vehicle. Somewhere along the way, though, even after retiring the vehicle and letting it sit for a couple of years, he got the itch to see just what he could do with the auto.

That started him on a total restoration and upgrade project.

“Pretty much everything on it is new, except for the motor.”

Last week, chief organizer Phil Marsh said he was looking forward to the return of the cruise in.

“From the phone calls that I’ve been getting and the people I’ve been running into, it’s going to be huge,” he said at that time.

He was right. Hundreds of cars lined Main Street by the time of the official 4 p.m. start, with dozens more parked along side streets and still more classic and hot rod cars cruising up and down Main Street.

Thousands of fans braved 90-degree heat to see the show, taking pictures, videos, and sharing stories from their own muscle car days.

And many expressed excitement the series had returned. The next Mayberry Cool Cars and Rods Cruise-In is slated for July 17.