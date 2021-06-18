City dismantling troubled building code

A new building-codes policy adopted through a 3-2 vote three years ago this spring has not been the godsend it was touted as in addressing both residential and commercial structures posing problems in Mount Airy.
And now the International Property Maintenance Code (IPMC) itself is being relegated to the scrap heap.
It is a model set of guidelines that has been embraced by some other North Carolina cities, which regulates minimum requirements for existing buildings, both residential and commercial.
The adoption locally of the International Property Maintenance Code on May 17, 2018 occurred before the tenure of present city Codes Enforcement Officer Chuck Morris, a former high school volleyball coach who came aboard in November of that year.
Yet Morris has had to work under the IPMC, which he believes does not address what was “a big selling point” for its passage by city commissioners. That was the supposed establishment of clear-cut regulations for non-residential structures, which have been a major issue here in recent years.
One of the main problems with Mount Airy’s new codes policy involves the fact that it is too broad in nature, according to Morris.
“In reality, there’s very little in the IPMC specific to non-residential structures,” the codes enforcement said during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners last month when he requested major changes in that regulatory process.
“My goal is to repeal the IPMC,” Morris told board members.
Reminding that the International Property Maintenance Code is “a model code of ordinances,” Morris explained that it was not designed to be the prevailing authority in building-maintenance issues out of the box.
“It’s a template for each municipality to use,” Morris said, with every community matching up that document with its own applicable ordinances and general statutes of North Carolina. He mentioned that other cities adopting the International Property Maintenance Code have made numerous additions to conform to their individual situations.
“That apparently has not happened (here),” he told the commissioners.
The general nature of the IPMC instead has put the codes enforcement officer in the position of making personal interpretations about maintenance violations. Morris added that he often must refer to earlier city code provisions and general statutes of North Carolina in dealing with such problems.
In addition to advocating for the International Property Maintenance Code to be rescinded, Morris asked the commissioners in May to allow reinstatement of previous residential guidelines of the municipality and a new non-residential maintenance code to be adopted.
After the commissioners gave the nod for that, the matter was referred to the Mount Airy Planning Board and professional planning personnel for the city have crafted the new non-residential policy.
That and the requested reinstatement of chapters in and amendments to the Mount Airy Code of Ordinances — along with repealing the IPMC — subsequently became the subject of a required public hearing that was scheduled for a commissioners meeting Thursday night.
The council members were expected to approve the items requested by Morris later in the meeting.
Non-residential rules
In indicating the different circumstances surrounding residential and non-residential buildings, Morris thinks the new policy will be fairer for the many owners of the latter in town.
He says it also conforms to general statutes, thereby providing a firm legal foundation for actions taken by the city government.
As an example of the fairness aspect, the new code allows a two-year compliance period to alleviate violations. Morris says this is better suited for something such as a large warehouse facility rather than a shorter time frame that applies to residential structures.
Among non-residential conditions deemed dangerous and threats to public health are windows with more than 25% of the surface area containing cracked or missing glass; any that cause a structure to permit air or water penetration into rooms, roofs, walls, doors or windows intended to be weather-tight; damage caused by wind, fire or other sources that make a building unsafe; unsanitary conditions, decay or dilapidation that endanger occupants or the general public; and others.
“We can shut a building down for up to two years,” Morris said.
After the two-year compliance period expires, the city council can take further steps.
This includes making a determination that if the cost of bringing a structure into compliance with minimum standards exceeds 50% of its present value, the owner is required by the ordinance to demolish and remove it within 90 days.
(The complete non-residential maintenance code can be accessed via the city of Mount Airy website at https://www.mountairy.org/ .)
