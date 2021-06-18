• A Mount Airy woman was jailed under a $12,000 secured bond Sunday on charges including auto theft and possession of methamphetamine, according to city police reports.
Tammy Renee Tuttle, 47, of 266 New Crosswinds Court, is accused of taking a 2002 Honda Odyssey owned by Gayle Hawks Norman of Starwood Trail earlier that day while it was at the Goodwill store on Rockford Street. Tuttle later was found in possession of the van in the 1300 block of West Pine Street along with meth and a glass smoking device, arrest records state.
She is facing three felonies — larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine — and is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Aug. 23.
• Police were told last Saturday that a firearm owned by Austin Wade Martin of Horseshoe Road in Westfield had been stolen from a vehicle at Mount Airy Toyota on North Andy Griffith Parkway. The Smith and Wesson M&P Shield 9mm pistol is valued at $350.
• A larceny was discovered Monday at the Pippen Street residence of Nancy Capps Medley, where a 2-foot-tall rooster statue, shoe rack and floor rug were taken, valued altogether at $125.
• The Dollar General store on North Andy Griffith Parkway was the scene of a larceny on June 10, when an unknown suspect placed items into a bag, including 10 Air Wick scent cartridges and three men’s wallets, and left without paying. The stolen items were valued at $101.
• A case involving the obtaining of property by false pretense occurred on June 8, resulting in an undisclosed monetary loss to victim Cassidy Brooke Joyner of Winston-Salem. The crime is said to have occurred at the Lowe and Williams law firm on South Main Street, where Joyner is employed, but no details were listed regarding how it was perpetrated.
• Jacob Michael Tate, 30, of 122 Capitol Lane, was jailed on a larceny charge on June 8 after he was encountered as a suspicious person by police at Food Lion on West Pine Street. This led to the discovery of an outstanding warrant for that charge which had been filed through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on April 7 with Crystal Jean Harris of Chinquapin Circle as the complainant.
No other details were listed regarding the alleged crime for which Tate was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond. He is facing a July 16 appearance in District Court.
• The unsecured 2003 Nissan Xterra of Cathi Townley Driggers of Fox Trot Lane, Pilot Mountain, was entered by a known individual on June 6 at Food Lion on South Andy Griffith Parkway, where Driggers is employed.
Nothing was listed as missing.
• Riverside Park was the scene of a theft from a vehicle on June 5, when the passenger-side window of a 2013 Toyota owned by Anita Waugh Cook of Statesville was broken and a purse removed from the seat. The loss also included a wallet, credit card, debit card, checkbook, driver’s license and a chain with vehicle and house keys.
• Property valued at $170 was discovered stolen from the front porch of Nathaniel Lee Blevins’ residence in the 600 block of Willow Street on June 5, including an antique wooden chest containing miscellaneous items, two blankets and two antique toy tractors.
• A blue zip-up wallet owned by Cheryl Onedia Osbourne of Ararat Highway in Ararat, Virginia, was stolen on June 3 at the Salvation Army store on Frederick Street, where it was taken from a counter. The loss included a 14-karat gold ring with five small diamonds valued at $150; a 10-karat gold ring containing four small diamonds said to be worth $100; a silver five-point medallion valued at $20; a State Employees Credit Union debit card; a change purse containing $7; a Social Security card; a driver’s license; and a medical alert card.
• An undisclosed sum of money was stolen on June 3 after being dropped at the Sheetz convenience store on Rockford Street by its owner, Latasha Sherie Cottrell of Galax, Virginia.
• Jared Gray Brubaker, 31, of 1368 W. Imogene Church Road, was jailed under a $150,000 secured bond on June 2 after being served with warrants on felony drug charges including three counts of trafficking opium or heroin; two counts of manufacturing a Schedule I controlled substance; two counts of possessing a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; and sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance.
The warrants had been issued on Sept. 4 of last year in Onslow County, where Brubaker was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.