Mountain bikers seek trail expansion

June 17, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0

Viewed as boost to local tourism

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

The entrance to the mountain bike trail at Westwood Park in Mount Airy awaits its next riders Thursday. A local group is seeking to expand the system on city property located across Galax Trail from the park entrance.

Some bicycle riders prefer paved surfaces such as greenways to ply their sport, while others crave the thrills of careening up and down narrow rugged trails snaking through wooded areas with logs and gullies to negotiate.

Thus are the mountain bikers — hardy, adventurous souls who are flexing their muscles with plans to greatly expand an existing course in Mount Airy’s Westwood Park on Galax Trail, reflecting the growing popularity of that activity.

The park already has a mountain bike path of about five miles looping around its walking trail and softball fields, which city Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis says is heavily used.

A group known as the Westwood Mountain Bikers not only sees the trail system as a recreational outlet but also has taken the facility under its wing by tackling the many tasks required for its operation.

The members handle all the maintenance of the trail, including cutting trees, removing branches and roots, constructing small bridges and other work, according to Lewis.

They are now seeking access to unoccupied land across Galax Trail from Westwood Park for the expansion.

“They would like to create more mileage and offer additional trails that would bring more users to Westwood Park,” Lewis explained in a city government memo.

A boost to tourism

The proposed trail expansion stands to impact more than just the riders relying on the sport as a form of exercise, including the health of the area tourism industry, in the view of the parks and rec director.

“This destination will be an outstanding marketing and promotional tool for Mount Airy, as mountain biking is a growing sport and we have limited trails in Surry County.”

In addition to the existing one at Westwood Park, a mountain bike course is part of the Fisher River Park recreational complex just outside Dobson which is a county government facility.

The request from the Westwood Mountain Bikers was scheduled to be acted on Thursday night during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, with no obstacles expected to be thrown in the bike club’s way.

When such projects are proposed, commissioners typically are most concerned about potential financial costs to the municipality and not tying up property that otherwise could be used for some economic-development purpose.

The mountain bike expansion seems to present no hurdles from either standpoint.

“They have asked for access to the land across from Westwood Park that has been vacant for many years,” Lewis added in the memo, which suggests it is not suitable for other, brick-and-mortar uses.

“This area is owned by the city of Mount Airy and would be very challenging to build on because of its topography.”

The Westwood Mountain Bikers would take on the expanded area as an additional project and maintain it, according to Lewis.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.