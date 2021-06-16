Capital funding for arts, museum not budgeted

The Budget Gods have not been kind to the Surry Arts Council and Mount Airy Museum of Regional History lately, with no major local government funding earmarked to either agency for building-related projects.
This includes $200,000 requested by Surry Arts Council Executive Director Tanya Jones from Mount Airy officials for the 2021-22 fiscal year — which begins on July 1 — to aid construction of an arts center. Plans call for it to feature an exhibit on Siamese twins Eng and Chang Bunker, who lived nearby during the 1800s.
Matt Edwards, executive director of Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, also sought a $100,000 capital improvements allocation next year for ongoing renovations at that facility.
Capital funding relates to major building- and equipment-related uses aside from normal operations.
Both the arts organization and museum each had been granted long-range funding totaling $2 million for their projects by the city commissioners in 2019 in staggered yearly allocations totaling five and 10 years, respectively. Those officials acknowledged at the time that they could not commit future council members to the funding levels approved.
And the appropriations were in fact rescinded after three new commissioners took office in December 2019, except for a combined $300,000 to the two organizations covering the fiscal year in which the “old” board was serving.
Despite that, Surry Arts Council and museum officials asked earlier this year that the allocations recommended by the previous board be reinstated for 2021-22, including $200,000 to the arts group and $100,000 for the museum.
But the 2021-22 municipal budget adopted on June 7 did not include either funding request, although both did receive an annual special appropriations allocation along with other agencies aiding the community.
That includes $87,500 for the Surry Arts Council, $103,650 to the Mount Airy Public Library, $10,000 for Mount Airy Museum of Regional History and $7,500 to the Mount Airy Rescue Squad. Added to that mix for 2021-22 is a new appropriation of $10,000 for Mount Airy-Surry County Airport, for a total of $218,650.
Additional funding above the annual special appropriation was included for building-related work at the Andy Griffith Playhouse where the Surry Arts Council is headquartered, and the library, which are owned by the city government.
Request to county
A $400,000 request in capital funding also was made by Jones, the arts group official, to the Surry County Board of Commissioners in a meeting on May 3 to assist with its new facility.
Jones detailed her organization’s benefits to local citizens, along with recent attendance at Blackmon Amphitheatre and Earle Theatre events.
She added that the new arts center would increase tourism while preserving and creating jobs.
Yet County Manager Chris Knopf says the capital funding sought by Jones is not included in Surry’s recommended operating budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, nor any for the museum, while leaving the door open for later.
“My plan is to evaluate those requests when we soon develop a plan for our recovery funds from the U.S. Treasury,” Knopf explained regarding a stimulus measure approved in the nation’s capital to help localities recover from the pandemic.
“However, the board could make changes when they approve the final budget,” he said of direct appropriations. Surry’s 2021-22 spending plan is expected to be adopted later this month.
In the meantime, $20,000 is included in the county budget to aid operations of Mount Airy Museum of Regional History and $12,000 for those of the Surry Arts Council.
