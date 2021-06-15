City cruise-in to rev up Saturday

Downtown Mount Airy has not hosted a cruise-in since October 2019 — stalled by COVID-19 — but that will change this Saturday when the Mayberry Cool Cars and Rods Cruise-In series makes its return.
The popular event that was drawing hundreds of muscle cars, antique vehicles and other noteworthy rides before the shutdown is expected to pick right up where it left off, according to a key organizer.
“From the phone calls that I’ve been getting and the people I’ve been running into, it’s going to be huge,” said President Phil Marsh of the Downtown Business Association, which spearheads the cruise-in series that first roared into the city in 2010.
Marsh added Tuesday that he doesn’t believe the 20-month layoff will affect turnout either among vehicle owners or the spectators who usually crowd into the central business district for the automotive spectacle.
“It’s really great to get started back again and a lot of people are tickled that these events are coming back.”
Saturday’s cruise-in officially starts at 4 p.m. with music from a DJ station at the downtown gazebo on the corner of North Main and West Oak streets, but the classic and other cars will be arriving throughout the day.
“We’ll start parking them around lunch,” Marsh said.
The setup will include the vehicles being situated along North Main for display while still allowing one travel lane for owners not prone to be stationary. “We’ll be leaving the left lane open for cruising,” the Downtown Business Association president mentioned.
Typically, the volume of cars involved has required the use of side streets downtown to accommodate all those arriving, not only from this region but faraway states.
Awards will be given Saturday for Cool Ride of the Month and Ladies Choice along with door prizes. T-shirts also are to be sold.
Other Saturday cruise-ins are planned during 2021 for July 17 and Aug. 21, with no event to be held in September.
The series will conclude with two Sunday cruise-ins on Oct. 17 and Nov. 14, which represents a departure from the usual five-month all-Saturday schedule.
Marsh explained that the pair of Sunday dates came about to avoid conflicts with some other local events being rescheduled for the fall as a result of COVID-19.
The 2022 cruise-in series will be back on schedule, he said.
Late DJ to be remembered
Along with marking the long-awaited return of the cruise-in series itself, Saturday’s event will be special in another way in conjunction with the death of local radio personality Todd Jessup earlier this year.
“We’re going to be dedicating this one to him,” Marsh said of Jessup, who died at age 58 on Feb. 3 after a month-long battle with pneumonia complicated by the coronavirus.
Jessup — also known as TJ the DJ — was a highly respected member of the local broadcasting community with a career spanning more than 40 years and also was a big part of the cruise-in scene.
“He’d been with us ever since we started,” Marsh recalled. Jessup was part of the DJ team that sets up shop at the gazebo for the cruise-ins and plays recorded music to keep the crowd pumped.
The late broadcaster’s wife is expected to be on hand for a short program recognizing his contributions.
In addition to DJ work, Jessup spent more than 10 years as a technology teacher in Mount Airy City Schools.
