Summer concerts continue with three shows

June 15, 2021 John Peters II Arts, News 0

Jim Quick and Coastline will be bringing their dance-friendly show to the Blackmon Amphitheatre on Thursday evening.

Surry Arts Council

<p>The North Tower Band will be in concert on Friday night.</p> <p>Surry Arts Council </p>

The North Tower Band will be in concert on Friday night.

Surry Arts Council

<p>The Blackmon Amphitheatre will be the setting for Saturday night’s The Entertainers concert.</p> <p>Surry Arts Council </p>

The Blackmon Amphitheatre will be the setting for Saturday night’s The Entertainers concert.

Surry Arts Council

Another three-concert weekend is on tap at the Blackmon Amphitheatre as part of the 2021 Surry Arts Council Summer Concert series.

On Thursday evening, Jim Quick and Coastline will be in concert beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, North Tower will take to the stage in a concert at 7:30 that evening.

The next night, on Saturday, The Entertainers will be playing a 7:30 p.m. concert.

Tickets will be on sale at the gates one hour prior to the concerts. Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be on hand with concessions.

Those attending are encouraged to take lounge or beach chairs or a blanket. For more information, visit www.surryarts.org