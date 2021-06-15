New scholarships available for some college students

June 15, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

A statewide awareness campaign, called “Time for a New YOU,” launched recently for the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, is available for eligible North Carolina community college students.

The program provides $15 million in tuition assistance to students enrolled in short-term workforce training programs in one of North Carolina’s “Great 58” community colleges.

The short-term programs supported by the scholarship are in high-demand fields that will lead to a state or industry-recognized credential. Ten high-demand areas have been identified and are automotive, construction, emergency medical services, healthcare, information technology, aircraft maintenance, criminal justice, fire and rescue services, industrial/manufacturing, and transportation.

“Our community colleges are strengthening North Carolina’s position in the global marketplace, and we will lead the state’s economic recovery,” said Thomas A. Stith III, president of the N.C. Community College System. “Our community colleges provide affordable and accessible education opportunities and produce graduates who are highly competitive candidates for hire.”

The scholarship awards up to $750, or the cost of the program – whichever is more – and can be used to help cover the cost of tuition, fees, books and supplies, credentialing tests, transportation, childcare, and other costs of attendance.

Eligible students must be a North Carolina resident and enrolled in an eligible continuing education program or course for a minimum of 96 hours. For more information, visit TimeForANewYou.org.

Students at Surry Community College can use funds to earn Fast-Track Credentials for courses pursing work in the fields of construction assistant, electrical assistant, HVAC technical assistant, maintenance technician, masonry assistant, physician office assistant, production welder, and project management assistant. More information is available at surry.edu/fast-track.

“The GEER Fund is an excellent opportunity for Surry Community College students to pursue careers where they can become job ready in weeks without experiencing student loan debt,” said Dr. David Shockley, president of SCC. “Local employers need trained and qualified employees now. This statewide partnership will help fulfill the demand of the labor force in Surry and Yadkin counties and across the great state of North Carolina.”

Questions about the scholarships at Surry Community College should be directed to Brittany King at kingbr@surry.edu or 336-386-3656. Students may apply for a scholarship by completing the form at www.surry.edu/funding.